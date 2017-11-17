The Results of Having to CGI the Mustache from Henry Cavill's Face in Justice League
It's time to discuss just what the hell is going on above Henry Cavill's top lip in #JusticeLeague https://t.co/Irr6BXi0kR— Vulture (@vulture) November 17, 2017
For those that don't know, Henry Cavill grew a mustache for his upcoming role in Mission Impossible 6. When he had to do reshoots for Justice League, Paramount wouldn't let him shave it off therefore WB had to remove it with CGI.
There are no HD screencaps so just have these blurry ones to judge
JUSTICE LEAGUE EXEC: We can just CGI Henry Cavill’s mustache out it will be fine and not look weird at all— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 17, 2017
HENRY CAVILL: pic.twitter.com/Ag41j6LbPn
Henry Cavill's mustache could not be contained by mere human CGI pic.twitter.com/TnxdpbeNVT— Zack (@Blankzilla) November 16, 2017
So that's how Henry Cavill's mustache looks cgi-ed out #justiceleague #superman #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/HaKy6Wsfc4— Michał Palowski (@wychodzacy) November 13, 2017
source/source/source
I'm more interested in seeing the CGI corn
i didn’t watch bvs so idk if he shaved afterwards
