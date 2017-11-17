Water War

The Results of Having to CGI the Mustache from Henry Cavill's Face in Justice League



For those that don't know, Henry Cavill grew a mustache for his upcoming role in Mission Impossible 6. When he had to do reshoots for Justice League, Paramount wouldn't let him shave it off therefore WB had to remove it with CGI.

There are no HD screencaps so just have these blurry ones to judge









source/source/source
I'm more interested in seeing the CGI corn
Tagged: , , , ,