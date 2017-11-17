The Results of Having to CGI the Mustache from Henry Cavill's Face in Justice League

😬 He looks like Woll Smoth lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i’m so sad woll smoth ond fronds got deleted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This throwback XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a Youtube review that said his mouth was just doing weird things every time he was on screen. Reply

Thread

Link

looks a bit like when they make those talking babies movies/commercials and its creepy af. On the big screen its bad but i bet if you try to watch it at home it will be jarring Reply

Thread

Link

i watched this hours ago and literally did not notice. probably because i was bored lol Reply

Thread

Link

wouldn't it make more sense for him to wear a fake mustache for whatever other project hes working on Reply

Thread

Link

That's what my first thought was when this was reported on months ago. I figured his Superman contract would be much more controlling than the one he had for MI:6. I blame $cientology. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think Paramount just decided to be dicks about it. Cause it was even cheaper and easier for WB to ask that Cavill shave and then they CGI a moustache on, or as you said, wear a fake one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not only that but would it really take him that long to regrow it? It's not like Mission Impossible is an indie that will film everything in a month. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wonder if it ever crossed their minds to just shave it off but lie and show up with a fake one. i doubt anyone would even notice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, I WISH! Petty ass legal drama because he shaved would've been another great addition to this story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's hilarious, lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooo I cannot Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo..... XD Reply

Thread

Link

lol what a mess. we should of gotten a mustache superman! Reply

Thread

Link

at least he had the chest hair in mos to match! 👀



i didn’t watch bvs so idk if he shaved afterwards Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought he was going to have a beard anyway, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of one of those 60s cartoons where they superimposed live action mouths over still images pic.twitter.com/SN1inoAyFy — Calamity 🎃ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) November 17, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i had no idea that was actually a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was one of the methods that animation studios would use to save money, suffice to say, it didn't work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As infamous as CGI Catwoman, CGI baby from that shitty Bradley Cooper film, and the shark attack from Deep Blue Sea Reply

Thread

Link

That wasn't a CGI baby in American Sniper, it was a doll, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There WAS a horrid CGI baby in Breaking Dawn though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







don't forget the cgi baby from twilight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he looks like the lovechild of niall horan and chord overstreet in dana schwartz's tweet. it's so disturbing. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like the villain from lazytown lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

lol, omg. If only this was longer it could be a great companion to the Ben Affleck/Hello Darkness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif gets me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link