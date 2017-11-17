&lt;3

'Despacito' Wins Latin Grammy for 'Best Urban Fusion/Performance'



That Bieber reign just won't let up. El Rey Del Pop's remix of Despacito with Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee won el Latin Grammy for "Best Urban Fusion/Performance" en last night's award show.



Fonsi also performed a live version of the Song of Summer '17 sans Biebs and Yankee, with special guests Bomba Estero, Victor Manuel, y Diplo.

