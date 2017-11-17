'Despacito' Wins Latin Grammy for 'Best Urban Fusion/Performance'

I haven't' heard this song until today...I expected it to be some overly electronic produced club banger, I'm pleasantly surprised. Reply

I've never heard the song. I'll go look it up on YouTube. Reply

How is that even possible Reply

My listening is reserved for youtube videos, what i put on my spotify, and podcasts.



If it wasn't for ONTD I wouldn't know what was on the modern radio. Reply

Avoiding pop radio + living in an area that rarely plays non-English music when you go to stores, restaurants etc Reply

Easy. I've heard maybe 10 seconds of it lol. Reply

I still have yet to hear the song. Reply

Just here to say that that gif is vomit inducing. Blocked and reported. Reply

just came in to say that it's the most disgusting gif I've ever seen, not even exaggerating. Ew! Reply

that intentionally blurry ass pic is fucking w my eyes Reply

Why is that gif a thing that exists, @god? Reply

Radio ruined this song Reply

ofc Reply

Congrats daddy! Reply

Triggered @ the gif Reply

as if the song by itself wasn't bad enough. barf. Reply

lmaooooo xtina hates him Reply

I was super, super late to the Despacito train so I still really like it. It’s such a catchy jam, so undeniable Reply

I'm so sick of that song. It's so overplayed. Reply

I prefer the version without Justin. He doesn’t really add anything to the song. Reply

you didn't lie. it's the only version that should exist. Reply

