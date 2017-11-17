'Despacito' Wins Latin Grammy for 'Best Urban Fusion/Performance'
Billboard: “Despacito” Is King at the 2017 Latin Grammy’s. https://t.co/OBzgkfjIvG pic.twitter.com/4mHjB4qbR9— Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) November 17, 2017
That Bieber reign just won't let up. El Rey Del Pop's remix of Despacito with Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee won el Latin Grammy for "Best Urban Fusion/Performance" en last night's award show.
Fonsi also performed a live version of the Song of Summer '17 sans Biebs and Yankee, with special guests Bomba Estero, Victor Manuel, y Diplo.
Sources: @Biebs. @ScooterBraun.
