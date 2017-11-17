Gene Simmons of KISS Banned From Fox News. Forever.

Gene Simmons Has Been Banned From Fox News After Harassing Staffhttps://t.co/wv7QpBZKDX — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) 17 November 2017

... Simmons went bonkers, literally and figuratively... Fox banned him foreverCliffs Notes... Fox loves to have the Jewish rocker with conservative politics as a frequent guest to say and do sorta outrageous things... Simmons was supposed to be on Fox & Enemies, and Mornings with Nobody, to promote his new book about Nothing... Starts off semi ok, he was quoted to have said "“The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out,” Simmons answered, “what I think of Harvey Weinstein.” and "Men are jackasses. And from the time we're young, we have testosterone. I'm not validating it or defending it. Guys need to be trained from their very, very young ages from their mothers and their loved ones that half the world's population are female, and they need to be treated with respect."... Jumped on couch (lol x forever) to help weather lady do her report; weather lady had fun with it... And then /drumroll/ he goes upstairs, barges into staff meeting: “Hey chicks, sue me!” he shouted, and then pulled open his red velvet shirt to reveal his chest and belly, according to the source. Then he starting telling Michael Jackson pedophilia jokes, and then bopped two employees on the head with his book, making derisive comments about their comparative intelligence according to the sound their heads made when struck.... His antics that got him banned forever were in the staff meeting, but his earlier taped segments will not air