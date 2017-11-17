Famous YouTuber Shay Butler Returns To The Internet With An Apology
After disappearing following the cheating scandal that occured last year, famous YouTube star Shay Butler posted an apology today on his personal YoutTube page.
- Says he's sorry to his family, wife and the fans
- Says he made the choices he did, "not because I have an alcoholism problem" , it has nothing to do with his addiction and he wont use it to justify it
- He's not sure if God forgives him and that he's not sure his wife has forgiven him yet either
- "I have to forgive myself or I will destory myself, I hate myself for the pain I caused my angel of a wife, the embarassment, the public humiliation..."
- Doesn't care about money or YT he cares about his wife and kids and is going to fight for them
- Takes responsibility for the things he said to someone who didn't deserve the things he said and apologises (about the girl who leaked him cheating I presume)
Source
This is the Shaytards guy who cheated on his wife with cam girl...sorry for the confusion
Oh.
wall humper?
For anyone who doesn't remember that, he's another vlogger (friends with Shay, no surprise) who had videos and photos leak of himself having an online affair with another woman. There was one video where he was jerking off against a wall. It was disturbing, do not recommend.
Either way always glad to hear someone forgive themself /s
therefore makes a vid on YT,
lmfao
funny