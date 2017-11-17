Project Runway's Wendy Pepper dead at age 53

Holy shit!!! Wendy Pepper is so iconic. This is crazy. RIP. Reply

I just remember Jay screaming "EVERYBODY HAAAATES YOOOOU" Reply

That's so sad. First Mychael and now Wendy? I know she always talked about her daughter on the show and this has got to be devastating for her.



She made great reality TV Reply

Mychael!!????? omg when? He was one of my faves. Reply

Last month. I agree, he was a favorite. Seemed like such a good guy :( Reply

Damn, I had no idea Mychael passed too. Reply

:(



RIP Reply

Omg. I remember her! RIP. Reply

That’s so sad. I remember her season so well. She was so young too. Reply

Wow, RIP. The first few seasons of PR were so great Reply

They really were Reply

I miss it a lot Reply

They were, I wish I could rewatch. Reply

OMG D-: She had a daughter, right? Reply

Yeah she did. So sad :( Reply

She was such a good character that people really responded to. RIP that is so sad. 53 is way too young! Reply

Damn first Mychael Knight and now Wendy Pepper. I didn't like Wendy on the show, but I feel bad for her daughter and family. R.I.P.



Edited at 2017-11-17 10:57 pm (UTC) Reply

RIP Reply

i remember her vividly. i'm not surprised she was successful, you could tell from the show that she was super driven. RIP. Reply

OMG, RIP. I actually really liked her on PR and I didn't see her as a villian. Then again, those first few seasons of PR, I liked everyone.



Didn't Michael from season 4 die this year as well. 😥 Reply

The way some of the first seasons were cut really did it to frame people in a certain way. I remember a woman from the second season talking about this, she was a ‘villain’ before she was cut and the clips they showed in the reunion show and how she interacted with the rest of the cast showed how affable she was and how well she actually got on with all of them. Reply

who was that? i watched the second season but I cant remember who you're referring to Reply

She was one of the most memorable PR contestants.



RIP. Reply

A true legend, RIP. Reply

