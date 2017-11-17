Project Runway's Wendy Pepper dead at age 53
- Project Runway's own Wendy Pepper has died. Cause of death is currently unknown. She was 53.
- Dubbed one of reality television's "First Great Villains", Pepper was known for her massive ego and constant feuding with the other contestants, such as Jay and Kara on the very first season of Project Runway, as well as her manipulative streak.
- After the show ended, she and her husband separated. She opened her own store in Virginia to great success, selling her own line 'Pretty World'
She made great reality TV
RIP
Yeah she did. So sad :(
Edited at 2017-11-17 10:57 pm (UTC)
Didn't Michael from season 4 die this year as well. 😥
RIP.
RIP. very sad