BTS: "We don't have a Boyfriend or girlfriend"

cool Reply

Thread

Link

Gender inclusive kings! (Not likely) bisexual princes!



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

dope Reply

Thread

Link

They are adorable! They were soo cute on KTLA.



Edited at 2017-11-17 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

boyfriend



Omg this is riveting. I know virtually nothing about K-Pop despite growing up in Seoul. Old school Korean people can be very homophobic (which is funny considering Korean straight boys will walk down the street holding hands, lean on each other or put their arms around one another, kissing on the cheek, etc. and it's no biggie) so if this is their way of saying someone in their group is gay or bi, then that's pretty cool. Reply

Thread

Link

as someone who has lived in Korea, there's no way that if someone in this group is in fact gay they're out to the other group members. zero chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, that’s a shame 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean it’s possible that one has confided in another. They’ve been living in the same house for 7 years and it’s pretty obvious at least namjoon wouldn’t care especially after his stanning of Same Love and various other comments he’s made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can see certain members from shinee, suju and 2am being out to their group members TBH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I lived in Seoul for a year when I was seventeen and I remember being really confused by all the man on man hand holding at first lol I was like are they all gay??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

homophobia is officially a thing of the past now Reply

Thread

Link

is twitter still mad at them for choosing all white actresses as their celebrity crushes? Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao don't most kpop groups do that? With Beyonce and Rihanna as the sole token black picks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte

what surprises me is that some koreans don't know beyonce is black

I remember the was a korean reaction video about american celebrities and some dude was like beyonce would look better without a tan and the youtuber had to tell him she was black



Edited at 2017-11-18 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was clearly talking about people in general tho.

Not that none of them are gay tho, we know who. *smirkes at Suga* Reply

Thread

Link

i need non-mastubatory, self-love advice. Reply

Thread

Link

you'll never know anyone better than yourself, therefore loving yourself in a way you'll never love anyone else is natural and vital to your survival. don't deny yourself the love of self that's naturally within you. always take care of yourself and your feelings first, even if it means someone else will love you less because of it. interior love with always be more valuable than exterior love because it's less easily lost. ergo, it's better to lose 100% of someone else's love for you, rather than sacrifice 1% of your self love for them. the only truly selfless love that exists is the love we have for ourselves. the only entity on this earth that will be with you until your last moment is yourself. protect that bond before all others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not op but ty for this sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is beautiful<33 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yaaaassssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a pretty awful anxiety attack related to this last night, from the bottom of my heart thanks. I'm starting my path to loving myself by going to the psychiatrist soon and i hope to improve. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe them, these kpop idols probably don't even have time to masturbate.

Yesterday I found out that BTS and Bangtan Boys are the same group and remembered that I liked one of their first singles. Still not interested though. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol love it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bangtan Boys? ewwww.they're called Beyond The Scene now



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this obvious use of general we to refer to humans as a whole but ok



BTS are irrelevant to my life so I'm always oscillating between "aww good for them" when I see stories about their success and then remembering the various nagl things they've done that made me uninterested in them in the first place, lmao. I think if they didn't have such a ~woke kings~ image it wouldn't be so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

why does each of them have their hair dyed a different color?



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

for the aesthetic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-11-17 11:19 pm (UTC) to distract from the awful song they're promoting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok but why do you have two accounts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the power ranger effect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because they know americans are racist and need hair colors to tell asians apart. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for gay pride! you can't tell who the homosexual is if their colors are distributed evenly! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was obviously speaking generally. have yall ever spoken to anyone who speaks english as a second language ?? Reply

Thread

Link

idk about them being single, they have to be pretty private about their love-lives because some of the fans are crazy and think they're entitled to have the guys as their "boyfriends"



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

isnt bts more openminded than other groups tho? Reply

Thread

Link