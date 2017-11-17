BTS: "We don't have a Boyfriend or girlfriend"
The Kpop sensation BTS talk about daing and love with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo during rehearsals for the American Music Awards.
“For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans,” J-Hope told Entertainment Tonight.“When we don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely. I want a date,’ or something like that,” RM added. “But I think the biggest love we’re all searching for is the love for one’s self. If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.”
Source
Omg this is riveting. I know virtually nothing about K-Pop despite growing up in Seoul. Old school Korean people can be very homophobic (which is funny considering Korean straight boys will walk down the street holding hands, lean on each other or put their arms around one another, kissing on the cheek, etc. and it's no biggie) so if this is their way of saying someone in their group is gay or bi, then that's pretty cool.
what surprises me is that some koreans don't know beyonce is black
I remember the was a korean reaction video about american celebrities and some dude was like beyonce would look better without a tan and the youtuber had to tell him she was black
Not that none of them are gay tho, we know who. *smirkes at Suga*
Yesterday I found out that BTS and Bangtan Boys are the same group and remembered that I liked one of their first singles. Still not interested though.
BTS are irrelevant to my life so I'm always oscillating between "aww good for them" when I see stories about their success and then remembering the various nagl things they've done that made me uninterested in them in the first place, lmao. I think if they didn't have such a ~woke kings~ image it wouldn't be so bad.
