BTS: "We don't have a Boyfriend or girlfriend"

The Kpop sensation BTS talk about daing and love with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo during rehearsals for the American Music Awards.

“For me, true love is really something that comes within myself, and I think that’s what really gets transferred to the fans,” J-Hope told Entertainment Tonight.“When we don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, we always say, ‘Oh, I’m so lonely. I want a date,’ or something like that,” RM added. “But I think the biggest love we’re all searching for is the love for one’s self. If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.”







