'Transparent' Mulls Future Without Jeffrey Tambor Amid Harassment Claims
Jill Soloway, according to a well-placed source, is asking for the right amount of time to creatively write Maura out of #Transparent, possibly with a death https://t.co/L5Ul82v9kS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 17, 2017
Creator Jill Soloway and the writers are fighting to save the show from cancellation.
Transparent writers had already begun working on the forthcoming fifth season, set to premiere late 2018.
Soloway is now said to be open to figuring out a way to plot out Tambor's main character, Maura Pfefferman.
The creator is asking for the right amount of time to creatively write Maura out of the show, possibly with a death.
source
