'Transparent' Mulls Future Without Jeffrey Tambor Amid Harassment Claims

will he still be in the new episodes of arrested development?

Probably

Between him and David Cross... My enthusiasm for season five have sunken considerably. And I was so excited for it!

oh shit, him too? I can't keep up with all this :/

They're still beating that dead horse?

Holy shit is every man on earth trash?

There's got to be at least one or two among four billion who aren't. Theoretically.

Yes! I guess there are a few good ones out there, but I've never met them.

lol this video was great. Esp. that part where they're like "Even your son!"

LOL I knew watching this that the gifs were going to come in handy.

Honestly no, but I feel like the type of personality many "artists" and entertainers have you're likely to find a much higher percentage of trash in that environment.



That being said, MOST men are definitely trash.

this is sooo relevant to my life. I'm arguing with people about my "all men are trash" stance. I'm supposed to cater my language to men's feelings so they won't rape me apparently. aka If I want men as allies~ I have to stop calling them all garbage. Like where do I even begin with that.

isn't the show about his character? i don't see how they would continue it? could they not make a different show with a transgender character?

I'm not sure, but after season 1 I was more interested in her children storylines than hers.

They could easily do without him tbh it feels like the show is a lot more about the whole family than about Maura's experience anyway

The show is kicked off with his character's transition and the effect it has on Moura's family, but the show is really an ensemble piece and focuses a lot more on the kids.

I haven't watched in a while, but writing the trans parent out of Transparent seems weird. Couldn't they just recast her?

Yeah I agree. I don't see how they could continue it

I hope they do. Because despite Tambor, I really liked the character.

i had no idea it was named transparent bc she was a trans parent lol

This comment is so cute.

same lol, I only recently figured it out. always wondered why it was titled transparent.

Omg I never realized that until now! I always thought it was transparent because of some dumb analogy. I like this better!

Omg I just got it.

same!! my mind is blown

well now ya can cast someone trans

Recast the character with someone who is trans.

caitlyn is free.

Can she act?

mte, this is weird

MTE

Yeah. Like MULTIPLE. PROBLEMS. SOLVED.

yep. best solution.

Yep

they should open with moppa's funeral and do a final season of dealing with her death.

ia. It feels like a show that shouldn't last more than a few seasons anyway. The rest of the characters have their own storylines and what feels like the same if not more screen time than Maura. Maura is what glues them all together though, so I could see her death being the tying element in what should be the last season.

Recast the character or make her travel happily to somewhere. I don't watch the show, but I bet the character isn't portrayed in a bad light, so her and her fans don't deserve just a death.

I tried to watch the last season and I got bored and annoyed with the bratty ass children well adult children lol.

I liked this past season. The third was boring to me, especially compared to the second. The ending of the second still gives me ~chills~ with the flashbacks and what not.

his character's son is the worst, i hate him sfm.

And he's honestly been the worst for 4 seasons like honestly.

i said this in the last post but i rly hope disney removes him from doing voice work on star vs the forces of evil he wouldnt be too hard to replace anyway

Such a predicament!! Re-cast with someone who is trans fucking obviously. He doesn't deserve the ~respect of being written out, just pretend he never existed.

I'd be happy to see his character killed off and then the show could focus more on the trans characters played by trans actors. They have given Alexandra Billings more screen time as the show has gone on, so I don't think it'd feel weird to see more focus on her character.

She was great this season. When she was reminiscing about her past in the pool? So good.

ikr, it'd be great to see her take more of a lead role.

Best solution imo. I love Davina.

Cast a trans actress. Like. This isn't hard.

this feels like beating a dead horse.

