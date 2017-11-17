NBC Sets March Premiere for Jason Katims' Rise

Is that Barb? Reply

Yes! I just checked on imdb lol.

Ha hustle is on point!

Jason Katims + NBC = generally high quality, generally low viewership.



Woo, Auli'i! Making your debut in a prominent voiceover role usually doesn't translate to regular acting roles, so I'm glad she attracted notice in that regard.

i mean she's gorgeous lol, lots of vo actors aren't necessarily

So white

there are a few PoC there, girl. Look harder.

the cast is mostly poc. most of these are just random backgrounds tbh

Anyways, here are (leaked) trailers for both

Good Girls:

No mention of Good Girls in your post, op?Anyways, here are (leaked) trailers for bothGood Girls: https://streamable.com/58e3q Rise: https://streamable.com/l8648

idk her tbh but thanks for the links. i was looking for trailers, but NBC is scrubbing them, for whatever reason

because they were leaked, lol.

Thanks for the links



Good girls looks really great

I dont get why they recast the blond one. Her part were fine.



Will give a try To Rise, but i Feel this show is going To be too much Reply

yep, i don't get this recast. same as the recast in shonda's legal drama. the recast 2 of the girls, but I watched the pilot and both seemed fine to me.



the trailer for rise is overly dramatic, lol



Edited at 2017-11-17 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Is that Auli'i Cravalho?? I'm so glad she's doing other stuff!

Auli'i Cravalho is clearly no Lea Michele, but she sounds decent. I'll watch a couple episodes.

definitely gonna at least check out the pilot.

josh radnor though

I really don't like Josh Radnor, however, the rest of the cast makes up for him.

Rosie Perez in the 90's was Iconic!

Love her in Do the Right thing and White Men Can't Jump! Reply

Rise looks right up my alley. I'm such a sap lmao

I got to see the pilot for this last spring. I loved it. Can't wait to watch the series.

ooh i'll check this out for sure

Josh Radnor tho?

10/9c for a high school show? Why?

