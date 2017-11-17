NBC Sets March Premiere for Jason Katims' Rise
They've been waiting for their moment. #Rise up Tuesday, March 13 at 10/9c on @nbc, after @NBCThisIsUs! pic.twitter.com/tJLLvsXJPh— Rise (@NBCRise) November 16, 2017
Rise is a musical theater drama starring Josh Radnor and Rosie Perez, created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. You can watch the trailer here.
Woo, Auli'i! Making your debut in a prominent voiceover role usually doesn't translate to regular acting roles, so I'm glad she attracted notice in that regard.
Anyways, here are (leaked) trailers for both
Good Girls: https://streamable.com/58e3q
Rise: https://streamable.com/l8648
Good girls looks really great
I dont get why they recast the blond one. Her part were fine.
Will give a try To Rise, but i Feel this show is going To be too much
the trailer for rise is overly dramatic, lol
Edited at 2017-11-17 10:53 pm (UTC)
Love her in Do the Right thing and White Men Can't Jump!