Jinx serving up some Janice Ian realness Reply

did PEG and adore settle their lawsuit? Reply

I haven't heard anything about that in a while. Reply

Jinkx Monsoon, Sharon Needles, Phi Phi O'Hara, Jiggly Caliente, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Ivy Winters, Ginger Minj and Peppermint.



Keep it. Reply

mte



I find them insufferable and annoying, so much that the video still of them makes me not want to ever press play. Reply

same. they're easily my least favorite queens ever. Reply

I can't recognize any of them, Jinx is the photgrapher? Reply

Jinkx is the photographer, Jiggly and Phi Phi are the ones on the video's thumbnail, Ivy is the one with a side ponytail, Ginger looks like she always does, Sharon is the one with the short brown hair and the red floral dress (her fiancée is with her and he's wearing a green button up and a yellow tie), Thorgy looks like she always does, Peppermint is the only black one and Manila is the one with the huge glasses and the ugly Christmas sweater (her fiancée is with her and he's wearing an ugly green sweater and a fake mustache). Reply

honestly Jinkx is the worst winner of RPDR - Roxxy should've won S5 Reply

lmaoooooo you had me until the last part of your comment Reply

MTE Reply

SISTREN. Roxxy is a true queen of looks, lipsyncs, one liners, body, etc. Reply

lol mte Reply

tbf roxxxy slayed her season but totally sucked on as2.... Reply

ikr like sis Reply

Good joke. Reply

you speak the truth (though Tyra and Sasha were terrible winners) Reply

this is... such an audacious lie Reply

lol what on earth Reply

you're so wrong Reply

Tru Reply

I didn't agree at the time I watched it, but I do now. Reply

I don't disagree with Jinxx winning but if Alaska had won maybe All Stars 2 would have been better Reply

Alaska should have won season 5 and Katya All Stars 2. Alaska should have won season 5 and Katya All Stars 2. Reply

Jinkx is one of the more successful winners though with one of the best track records on the show. She's also one of like a handful of queens who haven't been super problamatic. Reply

These lies. Jinx is one of the best winners and even if she wasn't no one will ever be as bad as Violet Reply

i don't hate jinx but i wouldn't have been mad at roxxxy winning s5 either. people dislike her but she did really good on s5. her run on as2 has tainted that and it makes me sad because she's an amazing queen Reply

unnecessary Reply

Pretty boring... Reply

manila was the only highlight. ginger kissing her new hubby was sweet too.



cant regognise sharon? Reply

cuts were too fast, couldn't really see the characters. i had to watch it twice to spot ivy and manila Reply

Phi Phi seriously looks like Sarah Paulson to me im tripping Reply

So when did Phi kiss and make up with Ru? Reply

This doesn't really have anything to do with Ru other than the queens featured on it having been on the show Reply

I’m watching Katya and TM do Romy and Michelle tomorrow. So excited. Reply

Thanks so much for the identifications! This is legitimately the first time I've ever seen Manila NOT looking beautiful. No wonder I didn't recognize her! Reply

I LOVE these looks I can't get over it! MANILA OMG. Inspiring my Christmas sweater Walmart photoshoot tbh. Reply

Thread

