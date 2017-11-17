John Stamos Mourns Death of 'Inspiring' Fan and Friend: 'She Was One of My Favorite People'
In a post written on Facebook, John Stamos revealed that his "dearest, most important and most inspiring" longtime fan Paula Haynes had died
He explained that the two of them met through The Beach Boys some 30 years ago and that they stayed in frequent contact throughout the years.
He still helped his friend to rape a woman though.
Honestly, ONTD has taught me a lot about social/race/gender issues over the years so I'm glad that I can look back on posts like that and see how we've grown as an online community.
same honestly. i mean there have always been problematic comments but this site was v formative to me when i was younger. it's weird in a way, b/c you look back and see all these gross comments and you would figure the community was just a cesspool of racism and internalized misogyny but i think there must have always been users who combated that because that's def not what i was taking away from the site when i first started lurking around 9 or 10 years ago (god i feel old).
He said that fan was really a huge one of his, so as a fucked up joke "He was like let my friend pretend to be me and let her have sex with my fan who didn't even know" Wtf
RIP to his fan
A+ first comment