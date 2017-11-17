John Stamos Mourns Death of 'Inspiring' Fan and Friend: 'She Was One of My Favorite People'




In a post written on Facebook, John Stamos revealed that his "dearest, most important and most inspiring" longtime fan Paula Haynes had died

He explained that the two of them met through The Beach Boys some 30 years ago and that they stayed in frequent contact throughout the years.

