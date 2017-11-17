Colbert "grills" a flustered Ben Affleck about Harvey Weinstein

Lmaoooo iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

End post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/post TBQH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all still caping for this racist... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I've never heard this version and it's really gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you for the reminder that I should listen to THIS version of the soundtrack!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wrong person sorry lol



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmfao. with that said this is my least favorite song from the movie and just hearing the word "shiny" brings it into my head where it stays for at least 48 hours. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this song was godawful and didn't fit at all with the rest of the movie IMO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t know what y’all are talking about this is one of my favorite Disney songs ever. This whole sequence is A+. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was the only terrible song in Moana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO! Nnnnnn this song... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was Jermaine?!?!!? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a BOP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tired of this bloated puffer fish showing up everywhere. go into hiding fuck face. Reply

Thread

Link

The problem is men complain about being mindful of their behavior. "Oh, you can't say anything to a woman anymore without being accused of harassment!"



If you can't do that then leave women alone. Reply

Thread

Link

or like "oh i don't even want to be in a room alone with a woman anymore!!!"



or maybe you could just not touch or harass women? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like most of the men in my orbit are thinking this or saying it to each other but know better than to say it publicly. Basically I will remain suspicious and distrustful of them all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would be totally fine if men never said anything to me ever again, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And it's *always* the fault of the person calling out the behavior. "Hi, can you refrain from grabbing me by the genitals?" gets met with "You uptight bitches take the fun out of EVERYTHING! It is a COMPLIMENT, JFC." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, right? Like don't be fucking obtuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

END HIM Reply

Thread

Link

when he shaved during justice league i wondering why the fuck his clean-shaven face looked so weird and it hit me that i couldn't even remember the last time i saw him not looking like a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Time warp back to 1997! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least his philtrum didn't look all weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if u wanted softball questions u should have gone on the tonight show, fatface Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think he knew that Colbert was going to ask him... but on the other hand he was surprisingly articulate and had such a "solid" answer for something he's currently embroiled in.



For him to say he didn't remember is still bullshit. He just should've said, 'I feel terrible for what I did and any harm that I caused the women that I wronged.' IT'S JUST THAT EASY FATFLECK.



Hate this douchebag!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i actually believe he doesn't remember it, sleazy men most likely don't keep track of all the women they groped tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, that makes my skin crawl. Even if he doesn't remember it, he doesn't need to say that. It just invalidates the awful things he did to his victims. He's such a fucking ass. ty for your reply! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I’m sure he’s had this shit rehearsed whether he knows the question is coming or not. Men are finally having to watch themselves.



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw red when he called Hilarie Burton "that woman". Like, you couldn't bother to remember the name of the woman you groped?? It's not as though she is an unknown accuser. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, I'm sure he's been rehearsing this reply with his publicist just in case someone asked it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his today show interview was basically focused on the allegations. i think he knew.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ben Affleck always looks like he's about to fucking blow — #1 VERY STRONG GUY (@markmarklittle) January 9, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

Too accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

men always knew this kind of behavior was wrong, and they still did it.



what they didn't know, and are now finding out, is that this kind of behavior can have consequences.



BURN THEM ALL. Reply

Thread

Link

these days he always looks on the verge of killing himself, it's uncomfortable to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

"a woman". He can't even say (remember?) her fucking name. Reply

Thread

Link

The fact that he still calls him 'Harvey' says it all tbh Reply

Thread

Link

jennifer lopez really dodged a bullet! Reply

Thread

Link