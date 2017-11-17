Colbert "grills" a flustered Ben Affleck about Harvey Weinstein
Last night, Stephen Colbert asked Ben Affleck about his connection with Harvey Weinstein. Bloated Batfleck looked uncomfortable and began by saying, "This is a comedy show, correct?"
The conversation begins at 2:36. Ben looks really squirmy (and shiny).
On Harvey Weinstein: "It was awful to see the extent of [his] terrible crimes and it was hideous... I thought I understood the extent of the problem, and I thought I had a handle on it. The truth is, I really didn't. I didn't understand what it was to be groped, to be harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, pushed around, belittled, all of the things that women deal with that for me as a man I have the privilege of not having to deal with."
On the accusation against him: "What I was accused of by a woman was touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don't remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it. I certainly don't think she's lying or making it up."
Do you think this was truly sprung on Ben, or did he ask Colbert to bring it up?
Source
If you can't do that then leave women alone.
or maybe you could just not touch or harass women? idk.
For him to say he didn't remember is still bullshit. He just should've said, 'I feel terrible for what I did and any harm that I caused the women that I wronged.' IT'S JUST THAT EASY FATFLECK.
Hate this douchebag!!!
Edited at 2017-11-17 09:26 pm (UTC)
what they didn't know, and are now finding out, is that this kind of behavior can have consequences.
BURN THEM ALL.
