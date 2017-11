Pretty good, but this one remains my fave:

Reply

Thread

Link

I've played this way too many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this one is also too good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg I haven't seen this one! The thumbnail had me cackling. I love the Tom DeLonge inspired vocals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly miss this style of music enough that I'm jamming to this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't seen this one



too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bf just walks around singing this. lolllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is even more amazing because it's barely edited. what a stream of pure, unadulterated garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this slaps Reply

Thread

Link

i wish we wouldn't give this brain dead woman any attention



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she doesn't deserve the 80s smh Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. How dare they tarnish my childhood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christian Bale's is a classic. Reply

Thread

Link

every time you post, I can't help but read it with Martha Stewart's voice in my head. Reply

Thread

Link

ive never heard this woman talk before. she's as annoying as she looks Reply

Thread

Link

when i die i want super deluxe to make a video about me Reply

Thread

Link

Off topic but was there a post that Wendy Pepper died? Project Runway is having a shit year. Reply

Thread

Link

wait WHAT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she always look that ceiling-eyes-y? I try not to pay attention to her, but damn. Reply

Thread

Link

That woman is garbage Reply

Thread

Link

to this day i still work out to this remix







amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I'm screaming at this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOH! NOH, FUCK

NOH! NOH, FUCK

NOH! NOH, FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asdfgjhlajfrlafla; iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I absolutely ripped the mp3 off YT and put it on my mp3 player back in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

christian bale is a fucking asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't the crazy dude from drag race the one who made this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, it says his name in the title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the king of remixes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE BEST, I played this so fucking much that year. too bad the creator of the song and christian are trash beings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link