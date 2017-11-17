Post Malone reveals that Hillsong is "Culty" and that Bieber gave them 10 million...
"Rockstar" rapper Post Malone shows off his gun collection and opens up about race, Justin Bieber and more https://t.co/68BANs5sHb pic.twitter.com/tbrHNBDhV3— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 17, 2017
- He shares that Bieber "has gotten super-religious recently. Real culty."
- That Bieber has already given Hillsong like $10 million.
- That he used to be super-religious and believes in God. But now sees through it.
- "It's nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn't care that your church has a fucking gold roof."
- When asked if he told Bieber about this, Post says they do not talk about that type of stuff.
- A source to Bieber also denied that he gave them 10 million..
I didn't read the article -- but if Post Malone is more from the rap world than the pop world, then he might be following different guidelines for what would be ~scandalous in an interview. He probably didn't think much of saying this stuff at all, tbh.
anyway ngl i like some of their songs but yes the church itself is fucked up
eta: i knew i should have made an "in b4 'all religions are cults lololol'" comment but i thought that maybe ontd had outgrown that r/atheism edgelord phase lmao
buttttt man can you imagine the scandal/fall-out if she were? that girl's the face of hillsong music rn. the even more conservative anti-hillsong churches would have a field day with it.
@ these creepy cults
for example, groups like the flds did not become a cult until probably around the very late 90s/early 00s as warren jeffs and his dad came to power. seventh day adventists are not a cult but once the branch davidians broke off and began their very secretive and insular group, they became a cult.
a cult is not synonymous with religious. not all religions are cults, and not all cults are even religions.
i'm waiting for the leah remini of hillsong tbh.
I remember bringing this up with a friend on class on my catholic school long ago, and everyone got so up in arms about it. They kept saying it's like a gift to god, but I'm sure god would be happy with the gift of giving all that money to the people who need it.