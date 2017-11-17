Selene.

Post Malone reveals that Hillsong is "Culty" and that Bieber gave them 10 million...


  • He shares that Bieber "has gotten super-religious recently. Real culty."

  • That Bieber has already given Hillsong like $10 million.

  • That he used to be super-religious and believes in God. But now sees through it.

  • "It's nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn't care that your church has a fucking gold roof."

  • When asked if he told Bieber about this, Post says they do not talk about that type of stuff.

  • A source to Bieber also denied that he gave them 10 million..

