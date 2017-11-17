Post Malone reveals that Hillsong is "Culty" and that Bieber gave them 10 million...

Can’t wait for all the tea when they fall Reply

who knew post malone of all people would be doing the lords work and exposing that cult lmao Reply

MTE, I'm shocked at this revelation. Reply

yesss hopefully more people come forward now Reply

lmao seriously. probably the best work of his career to date! Reply

I genuinely didn't see it coming either.



I didn't read the article -- but if Post Malone is more from the rap world than the pop world, then he might be following different guidelines for what would be ~scandalous in an interview. He probably didn't think much of saying this stuff at all, tbh. Reply

right?! at least his fame is good for something. Reply

i want hillsong's taya smith to come out as gay, so many people freaked out when she got her hair buzzed short and started quoting bible passages at her.



anyway ngl i like some of their songs but yes the church itself is fucked up



eta: i knew i should have made an "in b4 'all religions are cults lololol'" comment but i thought that maybe ontd had outgrown that r/atheism edgelord phase lmao



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:09 pm (UTC)

And she's pushing 30 with no marriage and kids. That is rare for them. Everyone else is married. I'm actually surprised they let a single woman have such a big role in the church. Reply

not married? totally gay.



jk



buttttt man can you imagine the scandal/fall-out if she were? that girl's the face of hillsong music rn. the even more conservative anti-hillsong churches would have a field day with it. Reply

@ these creepy cults @ these creepy cults Reply

I need more celebs to call out Hillsong Reply

no shit! Reply

All organized religions are cults. Reply

edgy Reply

Thanks, I'm glad you noticed. Reply

lol Reply

agreed ~ Reply

no they aren’t. i’ve done grad level research on cult behavior and signs. there’s a very specific definition for a cult. charismatic leader who claims to be the mouthpiece of god or whatever spiritual being, intense secrecy, insular and rarely accepts converts, intense brainwashing to prevent followers from leaving, condemns and cuts off communication if anyone does leave, forced communal living, doctrine grows increasingly strict. most mainstream religions do a little of this, but for example, there is no church requirement that all methodists must live in a secluded compound in southern oklahoma—proximity =/= forced communal living. islam welcomes converts. individual families may disown an individual, but afaik there is no canon law saying someone who leaves the jewish faith must never contact anyone in the religion ever again.



for example, groups like the flds did not become a cult until probably around the very late 90s/early 00s as warren jeffs and his dad came to power. seventh day adventists are not a cult but once the branch davidians broke off and began their very secretive and insular group, they became a cult.



a cult is not synonymous with religious. not all religions are cults, and not all cults are even religions. Reply

it's only a matter of time before this cult gets exposed.



i'm waiting for the leah remini of hillsong tbh. Reply

I suddenly like Post Malone. Reply

"It's nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn't care that your church has a fucking gold roof."



I remember bringing this up with a friend on class on my catholic school long ago, and everyone got so up in arms about it. They kept saying it's like a gift to god, but I'm sure god would be happy with the gift of giving all that money to the people who need it. Reply

I was also gonna comment on that point. I have always thought that it's pointless to spend so much money in churches when you can give that money to people who really need it. Reply

Imma need more culty details Reply

Fuck Hillsong for making me root for Post Malone for a quick minute. Reply

One time I tweeted about it being a cult and someone tweeted me like "I'm a member and it's definitely not a cult!" lol--very convincing. I think I muted them and now I need to go and find it. Reply

I can't tell if I like Post Malone or not Reply

You love him, say it... Reply

Damn, that's a face. Reply

His success is still a mystery for me Reply

did girls legitimately lust after him... cause i just... Reply

