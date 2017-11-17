Marti Noxon Speaks Out Against Matthew Weiner
something to the effect of "you owe it to me to show me your naked body."— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
I believe her. I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was -- and continued to be from that day on. 2/
Matt, Pete's creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an "emotional terrorist" who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met. 4/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
may -- or may not -- be a joke. And it may -- or may not -- lead to a demotion or even the end of a career. 6/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
For another, it was hard to know what was real when moods and needs shifted so frequently. Self-advocacy is important and I agree we all need to do it more and rely on less on faulty institutions to do it for us 8/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
but quite another for people from all walks of life without a safety net. And when sexual favors are lightly added to the bag of tools one might use to stay employed and valued, it can be destabilizing or even devastating. 10/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
I believe Kater Gordon.— marti noxon (@martinoxon) November 17, 2017
Marti Noxon was a consulting producer on AMC’s Mad Men.
Also, I hope Kater Gordon is able to find work again soon. She co-wrote the episode which contains probably my favorite scene ever from the show. [Spoiler (click to open)]
I had no idea she co-wrote that scene! It was so good!
Yup. Anyone who watched Mad Men knows how fucked up the dynamics were. And yes sexism had a huge part to play in the show/time period but you can see Matthew Weiner all over it.