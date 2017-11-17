Marti Noxon Speaks Out Against Matthew Weiner

i wonder if she has tea on Joss Reply

She probably does. Reply

i bet she does Reply

oh hell yeah Reply

That's good of her Reply

I'm glad she did this. The more public support victims get, the more victims will come forward. Reply

Oh wow. Really impressed with what she said and the way she's supporting Kater and talking about uncomfortable office dynamics. Reply

damn that was such a good thread. it really describes my last boss... in terms of the personality type at the destabilizing nature of the office, etc. toxic workplaces are terrible and it's too bad that the people chosen to be in charge are often so ill suited to really lead people in a healthy way. Reply

Also, I hope Kater Gordon is able to find work again soon. She co-wrote the episode which contains probably my favorite scene ever from the show. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Mad Men is one of my very favorite shows, but everything I've ever read/heard about Matt Weiner makes him sound like a nightmare. I'm glad that women are coming forward about it.Also, I hope Kater Gordon is able to find work again soon. She co-wrote the episode which contains probably my favorite scene ever from the show. Reply

omg the pete/peggy shipper in me can't even THINK of this scene Reply

I never shipped them, but the Pete/Peggy/Ted scene in ep 6x11 made me swoon. Reply

i ship pete/peggy against my better judgement, along with trudy/world domination Reply

No judgement here, I low-key shipped Ted/Peggy. Reply

i don't think i've ever heard of a better ship than trudy/world domination Reply

Obviously this has nothing to do with me but it really does bum me out because MM is my favorite show ever and now it’s tainted.



I had no idea she co-wrote that scene! It was so good! Reply

Ugh, I love this scene. Reply

UGH, this scene is so good. Takes me back to obsessively shipping Pete/Peggy in the earlier seasons. Reply

Marti is a very messy writer and showrunner but I'm glad she said this. I think it's important that women in power support other women, particularly the ones coming forward. Reply

ty Reply

As a person who doesn't really bother with twitter, this was a beautiful thread to read. Reply

i'm glad she spoke about this/in support of the other writer, because she's a ~bigger~ name and she has clout. Reply

But anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell



Yup. Anyone who watched Mad Men knows how fucked up the dynamics were. And yes sexism had a huge part to play in the show/time period but you can see Matthew Weiner all over it. Reply

Good for her. Reply

