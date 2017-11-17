John Boyega: Finn is a 'space terrorist' in 'The Last Jedi'

Finn is a 'Space Terrorist' in Star Wars: The Last Jedi - https://t.co/tiDAoob2Fc pic.twitter.com/QDlTaYt2Lz — Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 17, 2017

Boyega described Finn's arc in 'The Last Jedi':“You’ve got your foundation for the character. Now you’re moving onto the next project and you’re trying to, you know, make more of the character. You can’t make more of someone you don’t really know. And so for me the fear that I did have going into VIII was that I hope that we get more of a sense of where [Finn] belongs… The story for him in this movie is him making that decision himself as to where he will belong. Where he wants to identify himself. And I think that’s very important. Finn is now a known kind of space terrorist. They see him as a rogue. So that causes a lot of tension. He can’t just go through space the way he used to.”