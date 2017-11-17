After Paper Magazine's Release, Onika Maraj Secretly Visits Guilty Brother at Correctional Center
Check out the article. In my own words. ♥️ https://t.co/yGRI5qAdTg— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 16, 2017
- Onika Maraj only visited her brother because her mother hasn't seen him since he was found guilty (on November 9th) for raping his step-daughter who was 11 years old at the time. She "only wanted" to support her mother.[spoiler]
- She recently released BREAK THE INTERNET: MINAJ À TROIS on the 14th. She's been making posts these past, few days about her issue on Instagram, even after her visit.
- Her visit with her mother to Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow was on the 15th (same day she posted the tweet above).
- His team previously accused his ex-wife and step-daughter of extorting him and Onika for $25 million dollars.
- Her brother will be facing 25 years behind bars, but he plans to appeal, even though there was DNA evidence that supported the allegations that he sexually abused the child.
- Expect her to release something about her campaign with H&M next week (on the 28th) and not about her brother.
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
These are the same people who write long essays about how terrible R Kelly is awful and how black children are ignored in this white society. Fucking hypocrites...
but it is ONTD after all.
As far as we know she hasn't publicly denounced him.
We don't know that she paid for everything directly as there isn't really any proof, shes stayed quiet on it.
As much as ONTD likes to admit I highly doubt they would publicly denounce their sibling with the risk of being outcasted by their entire family.
These are pretty private matters and no celebrity owes you a public crusificion of one of their loved ones because they ended up being an awful person.
But ONTD gonna bandwagon I guess
I’d feel bad for the victim and my mom but bye he can choke
