After Paper Magazine's Release, Onika Maraj Secretly Visits Guilty Brother at Correctional Center

The internet is eating up her stupid magaize spread. Also Drake and his “chivalry”. Fans are the worst. Reply

Ia. It's just as bad as those stans that still worship Chrxs Brxwn Reply

I'm still raging over that #WeLoveYouNicki hashtag that trended after the verdict came in, as if she was being unfairly dragged all over the place for his actions. Isaw that story anywhere except ONTD, thanks to her team, I assume, and it's not at all misogynistic to call her out for actively supporting him. And also: how about the VICTIM needing support??? How about #WeSupportSurvivors or some shit? UGH. Stans. Reply

wtf at that hashtag. I know twitter fans are brainless but still Reply

lmao is that queen mcadams? Reply

It is! I rebageled a thing for her birthday today and then realized it made a pretty good reaction gif. Pretty sure that's from Southpaw. Reply

Right? Her movements are straight hood in this gif lol Reply

I honestly think that every "woke" black person who supports Nicki because #BlackGirlsMagic can choke. If in your black feminist logic, supporting a mediocre black rapper is more important than supporting the young black female victim (A LITTLE BLACK GIRL!) her brother raped, then you are trash.These are the same people who write long essays about how terrible R Kelly is awful and how black children are ignored in this white society. Fucking hypocrites...

This gif is fantastic Reply

how stupid are her fans that they can't figure out she bankrolled his defense and will obviously be the one paying for the appeal? Reply

And putting money on his books while he’s locked up. Lmao. Reply

dont u know its all her mothers money from her """"successful"""" gospel album career and ~business~!!!!! Reply

she is beyond trash. girl bye Reply

my friend retweeted that magazine cover and i didn't know if i should be like "hey she supports her rapist brother" or not because my friend is a survivor herself and i didn't want to trigger her if she wasn't aware. i assume she doesn't know because she doesn't follow celebrity gossip much and i think minaj got the story buried pretty well. Reply

Fuck her. Reply

I can't at that mess of a spread. There's nothing class or cute about it. Just as perverted as her brother! Reply

If other news sources want to start copying ONTD, nows the time. Reply

Honestly, I'm all for it. She is complicit. I'm following cameltoee's footsteps. Reply

So there’s DNA evidence he raped an 11 year old... Reply

They found his semen stains on the girl's pajamas. I just didn't want to go into full graphic detail to avoid any possible triggers.



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:20 pm (UTC) Reply

i had a stan DM on insta claiming that the victim's mom could have put the semen in her underwear from a condom. i mean... Reply

The hate shes getting for her brothers actions is so OTT here.

but it is ONTD after all.





As far as we know she hasn't publicly denounced him.

We don't know that she paid for everything directly as there isn't really any proof, shes stayed quiet on it.



As much as ONTD likes to admit I highly doubt they would publicly denounce their sibling with the risk of being outcasted by their entire family.

These are pretty private matters and no celebrity owes you a public crusificion of one of their loved ones because they ended up being an awful person.



But ONTD gonna bandwagon I guess Reply

If my brother raped someone I would never speak to him again. Reply

Okay but would you publicly denounce him on Twitter and social media because gossip sites feel entitled to it? Reply

SAME

I’d feel bad for the victim and my mom but bye he can choke



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

bye, troll Reply

the Minaj a trois photo grossed me out tbh Reply

same ugh Reply

She looked so dumb.. I immediately thought this was a way to remove attention from some shady shit. Reply

Same Reply

Couldn’t her mom visit her son on her own? Reply

nika Maraj only visited her brother because her mother hasn't seen him since he was found guilty (on November 9th) for raping his step-daughter who was 11 years old at the time. She "only wanted" to support her mother.





Sis.. read pls Reply

I can read. There are other ways for her to support her mother. If my brother raped my stepdaugter-in-law, i would refuse to see him. If my mom wanted to do that and needed emotional support, i would visit her house afterward and order some postmates or something. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Nah Nicki we done here Reply

girl bye Reply

