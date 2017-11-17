Booty

After Paper Magazine's Release, Onika Maraj Secretly Visits Guilty Brother at Correctional Center




- Onika Maraj only visited her brother because her mother hasn't seen him since he was found guilty (on November 9th) for raping his step-daughter who was 11 years old at the time. She "only wanted" to support her mother.[spoiler]
- She recently released BREAK THE INTERNET: MINAJ À TROIS on the 14th. She's been making posts these past, few days about her issue on Instagram, even after her visit.
- Her visit with her mother to Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow was on the 15th (same day she posted the tweet above).
- His team previously accused his ex-wife and step-daughter of extorting him and Onika for $25 million dollars.
- Her brother will be facing 25 years behind bars, but he plans to appeal, even though there was DNA evidence that supported the allegations that he sexually abused the child.
- Expect her to release something about her campaign with H&M next week (on the 28th) and not about her brother.

