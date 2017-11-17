Jenna Marbles Under Attack for Animal Abuse
Popular Youtuber Jenna Marbles posted a video of her new pet fish, only to face an onslaught of criticism because she bought a circular tank instead of a rectangular one.
Jenna had gone to a specialty pet store and relied on advice from one of their associates regarding which fish and supplies to buy. Apparently the tank that she bought was the wrong kind, prompting accusations of animal abuse and neglect. She has since removed the video, saying that she does not want to spread misinformation about the care of fish.
She posted a 47-minute long apology video in which she explains the situation, expresses her sincere regret, and apologizes repeatedly. She also posted explanations on her other social media.
Is this abusive to fish?
Yes
33(9.4%)
No
182(52.0%)
I eat fish, fuck fish.
135(38.6%)
Source
Source
Edited at 2017-11-17 08:30 pm (UTC)
But I cycled a tank and got a new betta recently and love him to pieces 😍😍
Pet stores are the fucking worst. You can’t listen to a thing they say about pets
Edited at 2017-11-17 11:09 pm (UTC)
My guinea is turning 5 this week! she can have extra carrot on her birthday.
who the fuck is sitting around watching that whole thing
like wtf else is there to say. I'm not finding out.
Edited at 2017-11-18 01:59 am (UTC)
i like itsmyrayeraye a lot too even if her uploads are sporadic mostly bc she has a personality more similar to mine
like the kendallraes and channon roses of the world need to cut their entitlement
for super chilled out videos, i also adore nail career education. she is such a cutie.
Edited at 2017-11-17 08:51 pm (UTC)
rachel & jun
tom scott
dr. pimple popper
I know ONTD hates Shane Dawson, but I like a lot of his videos.
Just Between Us is fun, but they seem to be moving on from YouTube into more mainstream work.
I think she is good to binge and then take a long break from lol
she's funny though, and her boyfriend is a good straight man to her comedy
I enjoy Jackie Aina and how she calls out racism in the beauty community, but wish she'd upload more makeup tutorials more often.
I also really enjoy Safiya Nygaard.
Ask a Mortician (death/funeral industry educational videos)
Good Mythical Morning (just a silly wholesome morning show)
Vet Ranch (a vet clinic that cares for abandoned animals)
Buzzfeed Unsolved (technically Buzzfeed Blue but I only watch Unsolved and the discussion videos they do about the previous episode)
dr pimple popper
i love watching sketchbook tours and stuff like that lol
Edited at 2017-11-17 09:40 pm (UTC)
other than that I just watch smaller (calmer) makeup youtubers.
movies: yourmoviesucksdororg, kermodeandmayo
artsy: catcreature, rachel nguyen, krist&yu
skincare: gothamista, liah yoo
makeup: lisa eldridge, violette_fr
fashion: hautelemode, chriselle lim, justin leconte
drama: rich lux, hereforthetea
That one MUA that has literally changed her face to look like Dove Cameron, Emma Watson, like she can do witchcraft with makeup and it's SO AMAZING
The girl who did that "If men find out we can shapeshift, they'll tell the church!" makeup tutorial, she's so fucking hilarious in even video. I'm kind of in love with her.
is anyone still hate-watching amberlynn reid? her rafe-cat drama was a mess
it might still be called jennamarbles but it's NOT it's jenna and julien, she hasn't uploaded a normal (non apology) video without him in it for about 11 months, unless I missed one but idgaf EVERY week he is in her videos omg
He’s fed every day, his water is changed and bowl cleaned every five days. I’ve even trained him to swim into the scooper when it’s time to change out his water.
I don't have a fish, I'm just curious
IIRC circular tanks are undesirable because they don't aerate as efficiently as rectangular ones.
I used to keep bettas in an angled cylindrical tank (2 gallons) and they always lived a long time. To be honest water quality is far more important than tank shape.
not even 30 seconds in
goodbye
but seeing these 20 somethings do nothing but smoke weed, make memes, and eat taco bell, it's like... you're a bunch of burnouts