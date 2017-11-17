Jenna Marbles Under Attack for Animal Abuse

This is the post we deserve Reply

Only the best hard-hitting journalism from me.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:30 pm (UTC)

I can’t believe I’m the only one that voted yes so far! People are so boring lmao 🤣 Reply

lmao the video is like 100x longer than a damn fish's memory span Reply

lol I cannot... people are so extra Reply

Yeah, I think people should take fish care way more seriously and at least do the proper research on filtration and water quality before buying a fish Reply

Yup. I learned the hard way from bad advice unfortunately.

But I cycled a tank and got a new betta recently and love him to pieces 😍😍 Reply

but also once my roomate and I got a guinea pig from a pet store and the stupid associate told us that it was fine to feed it rabbit food (which was on sale at the time).... everything was fine until the guinea pig's bones seized due to SCURVY! It was traumatic, but we nursed little Noah back to health! She also had guinea pig lice when we got her, which was also gross. Pet stores fucking suck, NEVER again, not even for a rodent. Reply

yeah I didn't realize til I saw about petition about Petsmart and their rodents how sketchy all that stuff about their breeding and treatment was :( Reply

poor bb, glad Noah was ok Reply

she is still alive the last time I checked. My roomate at the time kept her, then felt bad she was lonely and got another one named "baby daisy" and then 3 years later she went to grad school so I ended up with custody again (we assumed they would be dead by then!) but my dog barked at them all day long and I was too scared to let them run free, so we rehomed them to another friend's sister. The other friend's sister renamed them "Iggy and Izzy" and we were SO offended, but then we realized "can't complain, we literally gave them away and they also don't know their names" Reply

I once got a male guinea pig from a pet store, a week later it gave birth to three babies... Reply

Rabbit food? oh good fucking lord. Guinea pigs are so prone to sickness, it makes me wonder how they survived in the wild lmao Reply

Poor bb. I love guinea pigs. <3 But yes, pet stores are absolutely atrocious. Reply

awww i’m glad little Noah is better!



Pet stores are the fucking worst. You can’t listen to a thing they say about pets Reply

This reminds me of my husband who keeps trying to convince me to adopt a guinea pig, but with our schedules I don't think its a good idea. And one of his arguments for adoption was because of how sad they look in the pet store and we would be doing them a favor by adopting. Still not convinced and your story has pushed me towards more towards not adopting. Pet stores are sketchy and I would be scared to have similar or worse issues. I'm glad your guinea pig Noah is doing better.



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:09 pm (UTC)

omg that's so scary. Pet stores are the woooorst



My guinea is turning 5 this week! she can have extra carrot on her birthday. Reply

people need to get lives... imagine being this outraged over a fish on the internet. Reply

a 47-minute long apology video??



who the fuck is sitting around watching that whole thing Reply

shouldn't this just be a tweet like, "I used the wrong sized fish bowl and updated it now, guys! Thanks for the tip." ???



like wtf else is there to say. I'm not finding out.



wOOP WRONG THREAD SORRY I MEANT TO REPLY BELOW YOU



Edited at 2017-11-18 01:59 am (UTC)

Do y'all watch any Youtubers? I've been liking Simply Nailogical lately because I think she's funny and I like her holographic nail tutorials. Reply

i watch jenna's dog videos but that's about it lmao Reply

I watch Jenna and superwoman from time to time. Reply

jackie aina but only her makeup channel, but it can be a bit much sometimes lol



i like itsmyrayeraye a lot too even if her uploads are sporadic mostly bc she has a personality more similar to mine Reply

She's one of the few I like - I think she's pretty funny but I haven't watched her lately. I also like how youtube isn't her full time job so she's not begging her viewers to sponsor her on patreon so she can keep youtube as her job - her and her boyfriend actually work for a living lol. Reply

i'm not a huge fan of her videos, but i definitely respect her for keeping a full time job and still managing to upload better content more frequently than ppl who beg for money on patreon



like the kendallraes and channon roses of the world need to cut their entitlement Reply

I literally cannot stand Cristine. She basically became a parody of herself, and her stanning of pewdiepie made me sick enough to unsub. Reply

i love simply nailogical, she is pretty darn funny. i also love jenna and graveyardgirl. i have been living for the 90s mystery box drama.



for super chilled out videos, i also adore nail career education. she is such a cutie.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:51 pm (UTC)

sarah rae vargas....i'm not plus size (her content is aimed at that) but shes still cool and has adorable kids Reply

I’ve been watching Safiya Nygaard. her videos are fun & high quality (for YouTube anyway) Reply

queen lauren toyota/hotforfood



rachel & jun



tom scott



dr. pimple popper Reply

I'm not usually into fitness channels, but Jessica Alavero mixes them in with her bf who is a successful poker player in a wheelchair, and they are pretty cite.



I know ONTD hates Shane Dawson, but I like a lot of his videos.



Just Between Us is fun, but they seem to be moving on from YouTube into more mainstream work.



Rhett & Link/good mythical morning and sometimes Facts, it's like the Irish version of Buzzfeed Reply

I quit watching her for like a year and then the past week I've been watching a ton of her videos



I think she is good to binge and then take a long break from lol



she's funny though, and her boyfriend is a good straight man to her comedy Reply

Ive been watching Safiya Nygaard, Brave Wilderness and Leighannsays. Reply

I love Thug Notes/Wisecrack, Ashens, My Virgin Kitchen, Barshens (which is when Ashens & Barry from My Virgin Kitchen colab), Ask a Mortician, grav3yardgirl (she can be too hyper for me sometimes tho), Channel Awesome, Stoned Gremlin Productions, and a bunch of creepy~ youtube channels. Reply

i like lindsay ellis a lot. i watch a bunch of vegan youtubers too (for recipe ideas that i end up not making half the time lol). Reply

I like Lindsay Ellis, Contrapoints, & hbomberguy's channels a lot. Reply

SimplyNailogical is on of my faves. I love that she has a real job and does stuff like point out the reality of how cheap ass clothes get made. She's not perfect and I've raised an eyebrow at a couple of things she's said, but mostly I like her.



I enjoy Jackie Aina and how she calls out racism in the beauty community, but wish she'd upload more makeup tutorials more often.



I also really enjoy Safiya Nygaard. Reply

Not so much individual youtubers other than Bunny (grav3yardgirl or whatever the fuck), but I've been watching a lot of Facts, it's the Irish Buzzfeed and their taste tests are funny (except I want to punch that one guy that gags over everything and spits it out like a toddler). Reply

Cayleigh Elise (true crime/creepy videos)

Ask a Mortician (death/funeral industry educational videos)

Good Mythical Morning (just a silly wholesome morning show)

Vet Ranch (a vet clinic that cares for abandoned animals)

Buzzfeed Unsolved (technically Buzzfeed Blue but I only watch Unsolved and the discussion videos they do about the previous episode) Reply

I like Simply Nailogical too and it's funny how she end up collaborating with the other youtubers I enjoy (Safiya Nygaard, threadbanger, and How To Cake It). I'm never going to make a cake in my life but I find so pleasant to watch How To Cake It's videos. Reply

suze @ nail career education!!

dr pimple popper Reply

i watch a few illustrators, mostly frannerd, she's adorable



i love watching sketchbook tours and stuff like that lol Reply

I like Simply Nailogical in theory but her voice is so grating lol sorry girl Reply

I watch Jenna and Simply Nailogical. There's a new youtuber named SailorJ that I find funny as well so I just recently subscribed to her. I'm subscribed to a bunch of beauty gurus but I find most of their videos kind of boring so I don't really watch them anymore. Oh yeah, and Safiya. I really like her videos as well.



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:40 pm (UTC)

to answer your question I watch Safiya Nygaard (although only some of her videos since she does tend to wear out certain things, like "watch me pick out _____ blindfolded" etc) and Cody Ko ever since he made that Cole LaBrant video Reply

clothesencounters. i'm not hugely into fashion, but she's gorgeous and her videos are really pleasant and relaxing Reply

safiya nygaard is great, she seems to put a lot of effort into her videos and is entertaining without being obnoxious.



other than that I just watch smaller (calmer) makeup youtubers. Reply

jackie aina and simply nailogical mostly tbh Reply

Jackie Aina, Chloe Ting, Stephanie Nicole, Pop Culture Detective Reply

Kyde and Eric, Emmymade in Japan, Andre/Black Nerd Comedy, Ashens, Lindsay Ellis, Dan Bell, Brad Jones Reply

i watch quite a few. 🤷‍♀️ jenna, safiya nygaard, liza koshy, hannah hart, motoki, sarah hawkinson, sexplanations, shan boody, superfruit, binging with babish, philip defranco, julien solomita/last minute trips, eat your sushi, you suck at cooking, vlogbrothers, etc. Reply

i watch sunbeamsjess Reply

LA DIVAZA Reply

Just Lindsay Ellis's videos Reply

interviews: stylelikeu

movies: yourmoviesucksdororg, kermodeandmayo

artsy: catcreature, rachel nguyen, krist&yu

skincare: gothamista, liah yoo

makeup: lisa eldridge, violette_fr

fashion: hautelemode, chriselle lim, justin leconte

drama: rich lux, hereforthetea Reply

I suck at names and google is so difficult and far away but:



That one MUA that has literally changed her face to look like Dove Cameron, Emma Watson, like she can do witchcraft with makeup and it's SO AMAZING



The girl who did that "If men find out we can shapeshift, they'll tell the church!" makeup tutorial, she's so fucking hilarious in even video. I'm kind of in love with her. Reply

Idc I love Christine. I pretty much watch a lot...especially those mentioned already, but also spookyastronaut and sometimes theradbrad. Reply

surprised julien didn't pop his fame-starved ass in the video (i only watched the first five minutes)



is anyone still hate-watching amberlynn reid? her rafe-cat drama was a mess Reply

Julien is so blatantly thirsty. Waiting for Jenna to wake up and dump him. Reply

they're both kinda insufferable but they're more interesting and funny together than they are apart esp now that jenna's vids have no real concept beyond "umm tell me what u want me to do and i'll do it" via twitter Reply

he seems really supportive of her though, shes done some crazy shit with her appearence and hes always been sweet about it idk Reply

god i fucking hate him. he literally only has a youtube "career" because he's dating her. and she wants to have kids with him apparently like jenna sis your ovaries deserve better.



lol what Reply

they seem to have a really nice relationship tho dont be bitter Reply

idk anything about him except my sister made me watch one of their judo(?) videos and i was like "hmm. i don't like his attitude." plus he's not cute lol Reply

I absolutely LOATHE julien and I hate that her channel has turned into the jenna and julien channel



it might still be called jennamarbles but it's NOT it's jenna and julien, she hasn't uploaded a normal (non apology) video without him in it for about 11 months, unless I missed one but idgaf EVERY week he is in her videos omg Reply

I would never click on a video of just Julian, but he balances out the crazy well in Jenna's videos. Reply

47 minute apology video? Get fucking real 🙄 Reply

I LOVE fish so FUCK her!!!!!!! Reply

Wait. You're not suppost to put fish in a circular tank? Because my Betta is in a circular tank.... Reply

fish abuser Reply

Oh my god! My poor Geoffrey Zakarafin :( I didn't know! Reply

Updating my note on you from “cool jewelry designer” to “fish abuser with a crafty eye” Reply

My fan tailed goldfish has lived in a fish bowl for the past five years. He’s lived longer than the goldfish we had in a filtered tank for my nephew.



He’s fed every day, his water is changed and bowl cleaned every five days. I’ve even trained him to swim into the scooper when it’s time to change out his water. Reply

Parent

Afaik fish don't really care, but if you have a betta pls just make sure it's in a big enough tank because pet stores aren't great on that. (sorry for assuming if I'm wrong) Reply

reporting everyone in this thread Reply

I still need to know what's bad about a circular tank!



I don't have a fish, I'm just curious Reply

The betta will most likely be fine because it gulps air from the surface as well.



IIRC circular tanks are undesirable because they don't aerate as efficiently as rectangular ones.



I used to keep bettas in an angled cylindrical tank (2 gallons) and they always lived a long time. To be honest water quality is far more important than tank shape. Reply

a grown man saying "if you squeeze it harder more white cream will come out" and a grown woman laughing and continuing on the joke



not even 30 seconds in



goodbye Reply

Ngl, I think Elijah and Christine are really funny sometimes. Like when they visited that crazy candle vlogger in Wisconsin and went to Bath and Body Works to buy candles. Reply

The candle video paired with them meeting her is amazing. Reply

OMG they met her?? Do you have the link to that vid? Reply

omfg. the candle video is my favorite out of all of them. I've watched most of them but some of them aren't as funny Reply

They met Angela?! Living the dream tbh!!! Reply

it's so fucking cool they met fka Reply

i feel like i'd really like them back when i was in like... middle school



but seeing these 20 somethings do nothing but smoke weed, make memes, and eat taco bell, it's like... you're a bunch of burnouts Reply

i'd be annoyed if i was in ikea like looking for a new dresser and these two were there yelling and being obnoxious lol. Reply

I know people aren't a fan of their humor, but they have me in tears with their antics omfg Reply

