Jenna Marbles Under Attack for Animal Abuse



Popular Youtuber Jenna Marbles posted a video of her new pet fish, only to face an onslaught of criticism because she bought a circular tank instead of a rectangular one.

Jenna had gone to a specialty pet store and relied on advice from one of their associates regarding which fish and supplies to buy. Apparently the tank that she bought was the wrong kind, prompting accusations of animal abuse and neglect. She has since removed the video, saying that she does not want to spread misinformation about the care of fish.

She posted a 47-minute long apology video in which she explains the situation, expresses her sincere regret, and apologizes repeatedly. She also posted explanations on her other social media.

Poll #2075018
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 350

Is this abusive to fish?

View Answers
Yes
33(9.4%)
No
182(52.0%)
I eat fish, fuck fish.
135(38.6%)



