George Clooney returns to television for Catch-22, two decades after ER




George Clooney will Star in Joseph Heller novel 'Catch-22' Adaptation From Paramount TV

He will direct the six-episode limited series

Catch-22 is set in Italy during World War II and tells the story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can go home.

