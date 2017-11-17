George Clooney returns to television for Catch-22, two decades after ER

war tv is so boring Reply

I don't ever want to hear anyone complain about an actress being too old for a role ever again. This motherfucker is almost 60 and he'll be playing a 28-year-old. Reply

No. He's not starring as Yossarian. He's playing the role of Colonel Cathcart. Reply

Ooohhhhhh okay ha ha #ontddoesntread Reply

Haha 😀 Reply

there's no way they can adapt this in any way that will do the book justice. Reply

there's just too much wordplay in the book for it to ever fully come across on screen Reply

so does yossarian get his retirement papers while he waits, thus rendering the catch-22 moot? Reply

also I love the scene with the prostitute when they're talking about how she can't marry him because he's crazy. And Art Garfunkel's so wonderful as Nately. And the last scene! JUMP!





Clooney will play Colonel Cathcart. Reply

ahh okay, that's marginally better Reply

Everything he touches flops. Reply

Sounds like the right fit for the next American president. Reply

rami malek should play yossarian or what's the point Reply

ugh i loved this book but it has been a hot minute since the last time i read it Reply

Is Catch-22 actually a good book or is it overrated? It’s one of those classic books that I just never bothered actually look at it, I don’t really know what it’s about Reply

it's a GREAT book! it's quite dense in it's wordplay (like a character being named Major Major Major Major), and it takes a few chapters to get into the rhythm, but it's hilarious. The movie is really great too. I would almost suggest watching the movie first so you get a clearer sense of the characters, and then read the book for much more fleshed out stories. Reply

I thought it was very dude-ly, in that it treats its female characters as an afterthought. Reply

