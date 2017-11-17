George Clooney returns to television for Catch-22, two decades after ER
Exclusive: George Clooney to Star in 'Catch-22’ Adaptation From Paramount TV https://t.co/zag2zkPm7e pic.twitter.com/7dpas76Axt— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 16, 2017
George Clooney will Star in Joseph Heller novel 'Catch-22' Adaptation From Paramount TV
He will direct the six-episode limited series
Catch-22 is set in Italy during World War II and tells the story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier trying to fulfill his service requirements so he can go home.
help him! help him! help the bombardier
also I love the scene with the prostitute when they're talking about how she can't marry him because he's crazy. And Art Garfunkel's so wonderful as Nately. And the last scene! JUMP!
