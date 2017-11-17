Cyborg

Zac Efron is the Ringleader We Deserve in New 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Clip



All eyes on Zac in the center of the ring, just like a circus! The IRL Disney Prince is back to doing what he does best, singing and dancing his little heart out.

Zefron serves B6 realness, showing off Troy Bolton's 2017 movements~ in a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of HSM 4 The Greatest Showman. The biographical musical drama, based on the true story of how P. T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus, also stars Hugh Jackman and Zendaya.



Peep novacek001's preview of a song from the movie here.

The Greatest Showman soars into theaters on December 20, 2017.

Sources: @JustJared. @Zefron.

Everybody let go / We can make a dance flo' / Just like a Circus_(Deluxe).zip

