Zac Efron is the Ringleader We Deserve in New 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Clip
Zac Efron shows off his awesome moves in a 'Greatest Showman' rehearsal video - watch! https://t.co/cCfMMrXvon— JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 17, 2017
All eyes on Zac in the center of the ring, just like a circus! The IRL Disney Prince is back to doing what he does best, singing and dancing his little heart out.
Zefron serves B6 realness, showing off Troy Bolton's 2017 movements~ in a new behind-the-scenes video from the set of
Peep
The Greatest Showman soars into theaters on December 20, 2017.
Sources: @JustJared. @Zefron.
Everybody let go / We can make a dance flo' / Just like a Circus_(Deluxe).zip
And yes one of Brit's best visuals
but it looks so bad
neither he nor zendaya can sing
im so confused