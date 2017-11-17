Zac Efron is the Ringleader We Deserve in New 'Greatest Showman' Rehearsal Clip

Looove my zac , BUT FUUUUUUUCK THE CIRCUS! 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 Reply

I saw the trailer for this last night at the theatre and it looks like absolute shit. Reply

I haven't watched this yet but I watched The Prestige last night and all my feelings for Hugh Jackman came rushing back! Reply

Circus is one of my fav songs/videos from Britney, that's all I have to add Reply

Icon!



And yes one of Brit's best visuals Reply

All feelings about circuses aside, but am I crazy or are Hugh and Zac perfect for these roles?? Reply

so cute, i'll watch Reply

Worst Brit era but QT for Zaccy! Reply

Love the cast, but this looks terrible. Reply

a girl i went to college with is zendaya's stunt double so i kinda wanna see it to spot her



but it looks so bad Reply

I want to see this. I have no ill feels about this. Reply

Already dig the dancing ngl Reply

what the actual fuck is this movie



neither he nor zendaya can sing



im so confused Reply

This looks so so so cheesy but it's an upgrade from the shitty comedies he's usually in. I'd love for him to do more musicals tbh I loved him in Hairspray. Reply

i like the aesthetics of a vintage circus Reply

this movie looks like fun but im nhf watching animals get tortured into performing Reply

what this about? Reply

