November 18th, 2017, 12:20 am babarsuhail Grey's Anatomy return date teaser Grey's Anatomy and the rest of the TGIT lineup returns with all-new episodes Thursday January 18th on ABC.sourcewhat did you think of the midseason finale, ONTD?
He already ruined years of my life with Glee, I don't need him showing up on Grey's.
but i'm sooo not interested in him being around or like kidnapping jo
Also, I'm rewatching the show on Netflix and damn! so many disasters happened in season 2 (and I miss Izzie and Cristina.... AND I WILL NEVER NOT MISS LEXIE AND MARK)
I miss Cristina so much...10 seasons from now when it's the finale I hope Sandra Oh makes an appearance!
rme @ Maggie/Jackson; why are we trying to make that happen
I'd forgotten how much I missed Grey's Anatomy disasters. I love how calm Meredith was and I loved how easily the Chief took charge. (I know Bailey is the Chief now but THAT'S HIS NAME)
I actually really liked Jo in this episode and loved how she just froze seeing her ex. I always knew Mr Shue was a creep! Matthew Morrison looked genuinely menacing at the end there.
seriously please let that child live.
He might have said more but I was too busy being pissed he showed up
Not feeling DeLuca's romance with the new intern.
Right? I like DeLuca, but he's such a side character. I wanted them to develop him more, but bringing in a former love interests was not what I was thinking.
And the new interns are so useless. But I love Carina DeLuca. It's been a while since Arizona has real chemistry with another woman on the show.
Its been a really long time since Greys has had that reaction from me, so well done Shonda.