I'm so mad that it ended with Mr. Schue showing up to ruin everything



He already ruined years of my life with Glee, I don't need him showing up on Grey's. Reply

Thread

Link

he was awful in Glee, he's awful in Grey's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I was having war flashbacks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was amusing whenever he was in the one episode because i had hopes alex would kick his ass



but i'm sooo not interested in him being around or like kidnapping jo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so many people should've died across all three Shonda shows who didnt, so these were a waste of time lmao. Though Matthew Morrison as someones creepy, abusive ex is perfect casting lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

right? i'm glad he's finally playing a villain. him as a warm, popular guy made no goddamn sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

THAT BLACK KID BETTER NOT DIE BECAUSE I WILL LOSE IT

Also, I'm rewatching the show on Netflix and damn! so many disasters happened in season 2 (and I miss Izzie and Cristina.... AND I WILL NEVER NOT MISS LEXIE AND MARK) Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I rewatch Grey's, I hate Izzie more. I do miss Cristina though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was never fond of Derek (I shipped Mer & the McVet) but this time rewatching it, I hate Derek. Poor Addison all the hoops she had to jump Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too! I rewatch Grey's like every other month but after a while I couldn't take Izzie anymore so I've been skipping her scenes/storylines for the past few years. Other than the outlines I honestly don't remember much about her and Alex or George or Denny or the cancer or her leaving and I couldn’t be happier. I actually thought she died until a twitter post reminded me she just left and is working at some hospital in Seattle. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like S2 was really the pinnacle lol

I miss Cristina so much...10 seasons from now when it's the finale I hope Sandra Oh makes an appearance! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is it bad that my reaction was literally just "oh, just kill him already"? I wouldn't say that in real life, probably, but this plot is getting tedious and this dude is clearly evil af. Let's have a fun murder plot for once!



rme @ Maggie/Jackson; why are we trying to make that happen Reply

Thread

Link

Idk, kind of underwhelmed. I only cared about Maggie in this episode. Also I hope the hackers die. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the hacker is Kepner then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with owen helping her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg i wasnt sure if these would be on my birthday or the week after, bless up Shonda Reply

Thread

Link

As soon as they were hacked I was like "YAS, GIVE ME THAT TRASH, SHONDA. GIVE ME THAT SOAPY TRASH"



I'd forgotten how much I missed Grey's Anatomy disasters. I love how calm Meredith was and I loved how easily the Chief took charge. (I know Bailey is the Chief now but THAT'S HIS NAME)



I actually really liked Jo in this episode and loved how she just froze seeing her ex. I always knew Mr Shue was a creep! Matthew Morrison looked genuinely menacing at the end there. Reply

Thread

Link

ia with everything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a good time to ask what jo's husband said to her because my roommate and i were already too occupied with yelling at the tv that alex's patient better live and then that asshole showed up and we got more mad and we missed that whole exchange completely.



seriously please let that child live. Reply

Thread

Link

He said something like 'Hey Brooke, or is it Jo now?'



He might have said more but I was too busy being pissed he showed up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yo, that ending was so fucking creepy. I hate that I have to wait until January to see what happens.



Not feeling DeLuca's romance with the new intern. Reply

Thread

Link

it just came out of nowhere? who even cares about deluca that much to get him someone to bang? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It legit shocked me. I had to rewind and watch the scene again. lol



Right? I like DeLuca, but he's such a side character. I wanted them to develop him more, but bringing in a former love interests was not what I was thinking. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They keep trying it with Maggie and Jackson 😴



And the new interns are so useless. But I love Carina DeLuca. It's been a while since Arizona has real chemistry with another woman on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

They better make Carina a regular. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope so. Prayer circle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so here for carina and arizona yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Carina's face scares me, that botched nosejob and those cheeks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like glasses intern. He was really funny and probably the intern I've liked the most since Shane, Stephanie, and Brooks (rip) Reply

Thread

Link

i HATED shane, was so happy when he left. brooks was my fav, tho. too bad she decided to leave for another show, which got cancelled anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Stephanie so much. And I loved Brooks. Never cared about Shane, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hate the 3 of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are definitely going to drag out Jo's divorce thing aren't they? can't a woman get rid of her abuser without having to jump through hoops? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm already tired of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was yelling at my tv when Jo was running through the hospital



Its been a really long time since Greys has had that reaction from me, so well done Shonda. Reply

Thread

Link

out of the 3 (greys, scandal, htgawm) greys had the best most suspenseful cliffhanger. Reply

Thread

Link

Who is that in the still? She's very hot. Reply

Thread

Link