Justice League mints $13M Thursday night, headed to $110M+ weekend.
Justice League is expected to gross $110M-$115M this weekend
For comparison, Thor Ragnarok grossed $14.5M off its Thursday night and made $122.7M three-day
source
ThorTaika made more...
Mind you, I went in with ridiculously low expectations. It wasn't awful, but I didn't feel all that engaged with the narrative. Certain points made me laugh, a couple of fights were good, but the effects were AWFUL, and I was annoyed at how little Atlantis mattered.
I remember everyone being really hyped about Meera being in this, but she was in the film for all of five minutes, existed purely as an exposition dump and then is promptly never seen again. Hell, the Amazons got it waaaay better. At least you see the regular Amazons kicking ass and calling upon an entire legion of warriors. Atlantis just involves a single room and five dudes, all of whom are defeated in a handful of seconds.
I was wrong about those Herculian muscle babes, there was no hetero explanation for putting them in bikinis imo
and MTE. when they whipped out their hammers and broke the columns holding up the gate in slow motion 😬😬😬 i'm seeing it again just for the amazons
even all the cringy bits were hilarious, I was laughing a lot
team movies >>>>
It was originally directed by Zack Snyder, the same guy behind The Immortals and 300, if we've learned ANYTHING from his past works, he has a HUGE fetish for half-naked greeks.
Lmao Gal really is all legs isn't she? I never noticed it until the alley scene in JL.
😋😋😋
I still love the DCAU tho, dammit. You know, those cartoons that millennials grew up adoring that WB decided to ignore completely?
Can you imagine if the villain in this were cartoon-accurate Brainiac? Everyone born between 1982 and 1992 would soil themselves in excitement.
their biggest mistake was building off of those garbage cavill superman movies. the mcu got started with a bang because iron man was such a good film.
It was one thing when it was Batman v. Supermess against Civil War, since that was basically an Avengers movie, but... Thor? THOR? Silver Age D-lister? Against the JUSTICE LEAGUE?
This really is the darkest timeline.
And don't tell me Thor had Hulk in it like that somehow makes this less sad.
...what world do you live on that Thor is a D-lister? He's been one of the major characters in the Marvel Universe for decades.