Justice League mints $13M Thursday night, headed to $110M+ weekend.

im still excited about seeing it, idc idc Reply

Just happy Thor made more lol I can’t take the DC fanboys on my FB feed as it is. Reply

Lmao same Reply

Just happy Thor Taika made more... Reply

that pineapple outfit in your icon was everything. Reply

It's the Batman factor that makes DC fanboys truly insufferable. Reply

IA Reply

Anybody see it yet? I thought it was fun, okay though lol. Reply

I saw it 3 days ago lol. I thought it was enjoyable altho still not at MCU level. Reply

Honestly Marvel movies are kinda melding into one to me. So I expected to walk out of Ragnarok going "yeah that was okay" and walk out of Justice League ecstatic because I had a blast. But it ended up switching. I came home after Ragnarok telling everyone to see it, it was hilarious, you'll love it. Justice League? It was fun I liked it lol. Reply

saw it in imax and really enjoyed it despite some glaring issues (henry's reshoot wig 😂) Reply

asides from the ~whedonisms i really enjoyed it. it wasn't perfect, but it was fun and i love all the characters and i'm now looking forward to all their solo movies. Reply

I thought it was aggressively boring, like they were trying to be terrible. I honestly really, really hated it. Idky it just felt so generic and lifeless, with the exception of Wonder Woman, who felt like a triumphant and amazing leader as always. Reply

I was...whelmed.



Mind you, I went in with ridiculously low expectations. It wasn't awful, but I didn't feel all that engaged with the narrative. Certain points made me laugh, a couple of fights were good, but the effects were AWFUL, and I was annoyed at how little Atlantis mattered.



I remember everyone being really hyped about Meera being in this, but she was in the film for all of five minutes, existed purely as an exposition dump and then is promptly never seen again. Hell, the Amazons got it waaaay better. At least you see the regular Amazons kicking ass and calling upon an entire legion of warriors. Atlantis just involves a single room and five dudes, all of whom are defeated in a handful of seconds. Reply

I think it's possible. The general audience and DC stans aren't gonna care about the reviews. :/ Reply

everyone on my Plurk timeline (yes ik lmao) loved this movie



hmmmmm Reply

I had to google Plurk. Reply

oop Reply

Plurk?? Is that a fun site? Reply

What's a Plurk? Reply

lmaooo this sounds made up like 'chumhum' on the good wife. Reply

it's ok sis, i used to use plurk for roleplaying related purposes and sometimes log in before disappearing for like years/months. i usually get responses ranging from "you're not dead" or "omg i miss you" whenever i make my rare bidecennial appearance Reply

literally the first time I am hearing about "plurk", lol Reply

He is such a fucking delight. Reply

I'm not exactly sure what it is, but there is something about the whole DCEU that seems so bad. Like they totally screwed up somewhere, but I can't put my finger on it. Reply

Zack snyder Reply

Yep Reply

It looks cheap somehow despite all the money they're spending, the writing is awful, the characters are poorly defined, the pacing makes these movies feel their entire length and the conflicts have been shitty. Even though Marvel characters always appealed to me more, I've seen every one of these movies and I cannot get over just how sloppy they are. Reply

They basically tried to pull a Marvel & went in without any preparations. Reply

It's cynical and embarrassed of its own characters and stories. Reply

They've completely butchered every character with the exception of Diana. The tone is all over the place and the inconsistencies give me whiplash. I left JL yesterday with the realization that I honestly hate the DCEU, like JL made me so irrationally angry tbh. Reply

lol 40% tho Reply

DC fan boys are front loading this clusterfuck Reply

and tbh



I was wrong about those Herculian muscle babes, there was no hetero explanation for putting them in bikinis imo



I loved it, I was so shocked lmao bow @ all the negativity making me have 0 expectations

and tbh

I was wrong about those Herculian muscle babes, there was no hetero explanation for putting them in bikinis imo

omg you loved it???



and MTE. when they whipped out their hammers and broke the columns holding up the gate in slow motion 😬😬😬 i'm seeing it again just for the amazons Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I liked it more than WW, ontd will come 4 me 4 this lmao



even all the cringy bits were hilarious, I was laughing a lot



team movies >>>>

lol yeseven all the cringy bits were hilarious, I was laughing a lotteam movies >>>> Reply

I was wrong about those Herculian muscle babes



It was originally directed by Zack Snyder, the same guy behind The Immortals and 300, if we've learned ANYTHING from his past works, he has a HUGE fetish for half-naked greeks. Reply

Is it fair to assume this will have a BvS-like fate -- strong opening weekend and then huge drop-off because of word-of-mouth? Reply

audience scores are pretty good so it might do marginally better long term than bvs, but it won't have wonder woman's legs by a long shot. Reply

it won't have wonder woman's legs by a long shot.



Lmao Gal really is all legs isn't she? I never noticed it until the alley scene in JL. Reply

Well, who DOES have Wonder Woman's legs, you get me?



😋😋😋 Reply

Coco comes out next week and Star Wars in December, it's most likely fucked in terms of legs. But I don't think it will be as bad in terms of post-release drops as BvS. Reply

i really could not care less about the marvel v. dc thing (bc i love things from both companies and it's a stupid rivalry anyway) but it is astonishing that WB managed to poison the well so badly that the justice league movie is going to make less than the third thor movie. or even if this is lowballing it that it's making anywhere in the vicinity of the third thor movie wtf. Reply

mte except the first part



I still love the DCAU tho, dammit. You know, those cartoons that millennials grew up adoring that WB decided to ignore completely?



Can you imagine if the villain in this were cartoon-accurate Brainiac? Everyone born between 1982 and 1992 would soil themselves in excitement.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:22 pm (UTC)

yeah they really wasted so much built-in goodwill from the DCAU.



their biggest mistake was building off of those garbage cavill superman movies. the mcu got started with a bang because iron man was such a good film. Reply

As a Superman fan, I'm so disappointed with the state of these films. It's really amazing how MCU took their heroes out of mediocrity & turned them into global icons. Reply

My standards aren't even high. I loved all those Batman movies from the 90s with Kilmer/Clooney and I even loved Superman Returns. How can I like those and then not like these??? Reply

saw it today and it was terrible lmao however money well spent to see cavill shirtless and ezra being ezra in 3d Reply

I'm seeing it shortly and my expectations are so low that they can only be exceeded. Reply

It was one thing when it was Batman v. Supermess against Civil War, since that was basically an Avengers movie, but... Thor? THOR? Silver Age D-lister? Against the JUSTICE LEAGUE?



This really is the darkest timeline.



And don't tell me Thor had Hulk in it like that somehow makes this less sad.



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:07 pm (UTC) It was one thing when it was Batman v. Supermess against Civil War, since that was basically an Avengers movie, but... Thor? THOR? Silver Age D-lister? Against the JUSTICE LEAGUE?

This really is the darkest timeline.

And don't tell me Thor had Hulk in it like that somehow makes this less sad.

Thor? THOR? Silver Age D-lister?



...what world do you live on that Thor is a D-lister? He's been one of the major characters in the Marvel Universe for decades. Reply

They probably meant his movie counterpart. Reply

thor has still never, ever had the recognition of superman/batman/wonder woman. Reply

