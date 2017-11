i thought he was back together w him? there were pics together like a month ago idk Reply

what pics? they were together earlier in the year, but that didn't seem to last v long Reply

ugh he's so hot. I want to smoke crack with him Reply

Well, that took an unexpected turn. Reply

Your comment with your icon is killing me lmao Reply

out of all the things you could do to/with him you choose crack?! Super Hans is that you? Reply

Holy shit lmao Reply

this comment right after lil peep dies sis.. really? Reply

wtF LMFAO Reply

hmmmmKAY Reply

If only I could shape shift into a male model Reply

He's so hot and I still need to watch A Single Man. Reply

His hair and jawline are goals Reply

king of male modelling tbh when will your faves have such longevity? Reply

this scene was so beautiful/sexy, ugh. Reply

God he’s beautiful Reply

His beauty is unreal. Irl Apollo/Dionysus/Narcissus Reply

I remember hearing an audible gasp in the theater when he popped up in this scene. Reply

I don't get the appeal. He legit looks like a meth head. Reply

Not even omg Reply

I mean, come on. Reply

i shouldn't laugh at the blind but Reply

LMAO Reply

lmaoooooooooooooooo Reply

Years ago, I knew a girl that tried to pass him off as her new bf on Instagram and I commented something like 'that's that famous model' and she blocked me lol Reply

Lmfaoooooooooooooo what a loser Reply

Actual footage of me directing him towards my bussy: Reply

he's an asshole with serious issues, lol @ ONTD glorifying this trash. Reply

SPILL THE TEA Reply

watch you not reply to comments asking for details Reply

he told everyone to not screen cap when he did a live chat on instagram and when somebody did he got angry and told them to delete, so yeah I'd say he's super insecure. Reply

What’s the tea cuz I met ha and he is nice irl Reply

The real issue is that he had tea / brunch with Roman Polanski Reply

he's like ... uncomfortably hot? idk, I feel like being around him would make me feel awkward lol. Reply

Howdy Reply

Just here to say that the walks this year are shit, omg the girls and boys in the McQueen runways this autumn were SO BAD Reply

yeah it's a no from me Reply

Used to be obsessed with male models during my tumblr era of 2010-2013. My knees still get weak for Simon Nessman, Mathias Lauridsen and Dominique Hollington whose face is a living work of art. Reply

were you there for the Miles McMillan pre-Quinto era? such good times... Reply

