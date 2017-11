it's rare that a video is so bad/poorly designed that it actually makes the song worse Reply

sucks cause it looks like they had a good budget, but managed to fuck it all up



also this urban ~brooklyn~ theme is so played out. Reply

i love her, but this video left me confused as to who did the singing bit lmao

i like her singing voice too, she should mix it up Reply

Idk, I feel like the mark was missed Reply

Lil' Kim adds fuck all to this song. Remy should have just done this solo. Video is a mess as well. Reply

That's how I feel. She didn't put any effort. I like the beat, and I like Remy's verses, but this video could've also been better... Reply

ok tbh this just makes me want to listen to queen bitch on repeat Reply

i guess Reply

Rem looks great Reply

She does! I was even listening to her on the Breakfast Club last Saturday, and her voice is so smooth. I love it! lmao Reply

I don't understand. What is Lil Kim's contribution?



I was excited for a hot minute, too. Reply

Kim was not at all needed on the track and this video was a mess Reply

