Ellen DeGeneres Drags Trump On Her Show, Will Donate to Elephant Charity #BeKindToElephants

I posted this in the previous post but I don’t think a lot of people saw it.The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust works with a lot of other charities to help elephants - one of which is the iWorry campaign. If you go to iworry.org and click on “Take Action”, they have information on who to contact in the US government to voice your opposition to the ban being lifted. They even have a template letter for you to use and provide options for US and non-US residents. This is a great way to have your voice heard and support elephant conservation, especially if donating isn’t an option for you. (The website can be slow sometimes so just keep checking back.)There is also a petition on the Whitehouse website that you can sign if you're interested.