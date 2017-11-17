Ellen DeGeneres Drags Trump On Her Show, Will Donate to Elephant Charity #BeKindToElephants

haaaaaaaate people who hunt for sport. Hate them.







You really have to be a special kind of human garbage to lift a ban on elephant trophy hunting. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 17, 2017



This had me shaking yesterday. I HATE, hate,people who hunt for sport. Hate them.

I honestly cried. I'm livid.

http://www.awf.org/



http://www.awf.org/

Edited at 2017-11-17 08:10 pm (UTC) Just wanted to add African Wildlife Foundation to the list of places to donate. Lots of charities out there helping elephants in Africa and Asia and they could all use some help.

Did they give a reason for why they did this? I'd love to hear the bullshit excuse.

Yeah, two reasons one, his son hunts for trophies and 2 he wants to undo everything Obama has done.

No I know but I want to know what the "official" reason is, I assume they will just never give one.

That legal and controlled hunting will contribute to increased stock of the African elephant, and probably that it could stop theorist, since they make a lot of profit out of elephant.

can someone get rid of trump already pleeease :(

and mount his head on the wall

aint nobody wanna see that shit

is donating to these causes the only thing that can be done? I'd like to make a social media post and would like to include ways to help, if that means calling a senator or whoever, I'd like to include that.

This is so devastating and disgusting. I have no words.



This is so devastating and disgusting. I have no words. Reply

where was the monologue for things that she isn't personally invested in?? this is great of her, given her platform, but in the back of my mind I thought of this gif:where was the monologue for things that she isn't personally invested in??

She does not have to write a monologue for things she does not care about!





I hope anyone who tries to hunt an elephant gets killed in the process. Fuck hunters.

Same. And I won't shed a single tear for them.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

It's the least the deserve.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/big-game-hunter-elephant-trample-death-namibia-jose-monzalvez-argentinian-a7892126.html Sometimes karma/nature comes through

It makes me physically ill.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

good for her, if only she could grant that same kindess to her employees that would be super.

I was also really upset by this last night. But I was wondering, couldn't the airlines just ban the transport of hunting trophies?

http://www.hsi.org/news/press_releases/2015/08/42-airlines-adopt-wildlife-trophy-bans-082715.html after Cecil, over 40 airlines did.

The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust works with a lot of other charities to help elephants - one of which is the iWorry campaign. If you go to iworry.org and click on “Take Action”, they have information on who to contact in the US government to voice your opposition to the ban being lifted. They even have a



There is also a



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:08 pm (UTC) I posted this in the previous post but I don't think a lot of people saw it.The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust works with a lot of other charities to help elephants - one of which is the iWorry campaign. If you go to iworry.org and click on "Take Action", they have information on who to contact in the US government to voice your opposition to the ban being lifted. They even have a template letter for you to use and provide options for US and non-US residents. This is a great way to have your voice heard and support elephant conservation, especially if donating isn't an option for you. (The website can be slow sometimes so just keep checking back.)There is also a petition on the Whitehouse website that you can sign if you're interested.

Save the Elephants

Elephant Crisis Fund

Wild Aid

Elephant Voices

Amboseli Trust

Space for Giants

Tusk Org / For Rangers



(I've only donated to the DSWT so I can't personally vouch for all of these but this list comes from Mark Drury's



I love elephants and think this is despicable af, but the amount of people on my timeline who've never said a word about trump before suddenly up in arms about him now is making me roll my eyes a little.



Elephants are my favorite animal. They're so sweet and altruistic.



