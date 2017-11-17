Padme Purple

Ellen DeGeneres Drags Trump On Her Show, Will Donate to Elephant Charity #BeKindToElephants



After Trump lifted a ban on importing elephant trophies into the US, Ellen talked about Trump and why she loves elephants on her show. She said elephants are better at learning than Trump, and that there are many things she doesn't like about "this guy."

For every retweet of the tweet below Ellen will donate to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. They rescue and rehabilitate orphaned baby elephants.






Sources: 1, 2
