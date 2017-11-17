Ellen DeGeneres Drags Trump On Her Show, Will Donate to Elephant Charity #BeKindToElephants
After Trump lifted a ban on importing elephant trophies into the US, Ellen talked about Trump and why she loves elephants on her show. She said elephants are better at learning than Trump, and that there are many things she doesn't like about "this guy."
For every retweet of the tweet below Ellen will donate to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. They rescue and rehabilitate orphaned baby elephants.
Please retweet & use #BeKindToElephants, and for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. @DSWT pic.twitter.com/Fckx9iblci— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2017
Sources: 1, 2
http://www.awf.org/
This is so devastating and disgusting. I have no words.
where was the monologue for things that she isn't personally invested in??
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/africa/big-game-hunter-elephant-trample-death-namibia-jose-monzalvez-argentinian-a7892126.html
http://www.hsi.org/news/press_releases/2015/08/42-airlines-adopt-wildlife-trophy-bans-082715.html
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust works with a lot of other charities to help elephants - one of which is the iWorry campaign. If you go to iworry.org and click on “Take Action”, they have information on who to contact in the US government to voice your opposition to the ban being lifted. They even have a template letter for you to use and provide options for US and non-US residents. This is a great way to have your voice heard and support elephant conservation, especially if donating isn’t an option for you. (The website can be slow sometimes so just keep checking back.)
There is also a petition on the Whitehouse website that you can sign if you're interested.
Save the Elephants
Elephant Crisis Fund
Wild Aid
Elephant Voices
Amboseli Trust
Space for Giants
Tusk Org / For Rangers
(I've only donated to the DSWT so I can't personally vouch for all of these but this list comes from Mark Drury's instagram. He's a wildlife photographer and is very vocal about elephant conservation. Also, Tiffany and Co. works with Save the Elephants and the Elephant Crisis Fund.)
