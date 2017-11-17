November 17th, 2017, 02:26 pm witchpop Tove Lo - "Cycles" Blue Lips is out EVERYWHERE NOW!!! What are your favorite tracks?Source Tagged: european celebrities, music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
Lady Wood > Blue Lips > QOTC for me (QOTC is still a 9/10 but has too much filler for me)
Interludes: Fairy Dust > Light Beams > Fire Fade > Pitch Black
Shivering Gold, Disco Tits, Cycles, shedontknowbutsheknows, Hey You Got Drugs are my faves
Even though I have only listen to the album once, I think shedontknowbutsheknows is my favorite song!
I really just love how raw her songs are that how even her love songs sound real and like you’ve been through it too. Bless her tbh.
I think I prefer Lady Wood tho
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/blue-lips-lady-wood-phase-ii/1310132917
shedontknowbutsheknows SLAPS
also love shivering gold and bitches and disco tits ofc
gonna listen to it again and again for a better feel. this >>>>> lady wood
"shedontknowbutsheknows," "shivering gold," "struggle," "romantics," and "stranger" are my faves
Stranger and shedontknowbutsheknows are my jams!