Why Wanda Sykes hasn't hosted SNL will never not confound or confuse.



oh and i will never not miss old christine. JLD and wanda sykes together? actual comedy gold. Reply

That show was (and still is) so underrated Reply

mfte. it's so funny and it holds up after repeated viewings. that entire cast was fantastic. Reply

that show needs to be on netflix. when christine introduces her as her black barb when shes talking to mr. harris is the absolute funniest moment in the show to me Reply

ahahaha that entire episode was amazing! another of my barb faves was when she and matthew were pretending they were dating after christine was like "i forbid it!"



man i love that show Reply

their friendship is iconic Reply

lmaooo i ADORE THEMMMM Reply

That show was FANTASTIC! NGL now that Veep is so popular I wish someone would syndicate it again Reply

Now I want to make an ONTD Original for The New Adventures of Old Christine. Reply

yas do it! Reply

Loved that show! Reply

I CRACK UP whenever I watch reruns. The chemistry between her and JLD was amazing. Reply

YESSS! hopefully i won't miss it like i missed your amazing charmed post :'( Reply

Wanda deserves a career as big as all her white male counterparts. Reply

Her story about her kids going to the aquarium still has me in stitches Reply

I really miss “The New Adventures of Old Christine” Reply

Love her, she's hysterical. Reply

Just because a lady wants to dress fancy and dance on the street corner, you automatically think she's hookin'?? Reply

i love her tbh Reply

I still remember a stand-up she did on Comedy Central 15 years ago. the bit about drunk people driving home "hey hey hey hey you're ok. I can follow you 🍻" Reply

Hahaha I'm pretty sure I still have her Comedy Central DVD somewhere, I immediately heard that in her voice Reply

head-to-toe tan suede Reply

I love Wanda so much Reply

