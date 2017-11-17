Dee Rees talks Mudbound and growing up in the south

Brb, adding to my list. Reply

oh my god this is on Netflix?! lmfao bye I was gonna drag my bf to the only indie theater nearby playing it today but I guess now we can just stay home to watch Reply

Aww, you should still go to the theatre. I'm really hoping that if it does well it would expand cause I want to see it on the big screen.



But yes, it has a limited release in theatres and is also on Netflix today. Reply

i'll buy a ticket and stay home b/c i'm sick lol Reply

LOL I appreciate this level of support!



Hope you get better soon! Reply

I'm gonna see it in the theatres because I wanna be financially supportive (and also my attention span is rill bad these days and it's 132 minutes)! Can't wait. <3 Reply

i grew up in east tn and i really didn't see confederate flags that much. occasionally but not like now. NOW they're everywhere



hmmm wonder why Reply

Can’t wait to watch this over the weekend. Yaaaaaayy!!!! Reply

Aw, that first bullet point makes me sad. Reply

Nothing will terrify me quite like going to GameStop the summer of 2015 with my brother and being circled by giant trucks with Confederate flags.



Definitely will watch this. Reply

OMG, that's horrifying! I grew up in the south (Georgia), but I knew what areas to avoid. Reply

Yeah, we're in a small city in NC and I didn't have... SUPER bad exposure to those rebel people bc I live in a upper-/middle-class neighborhood and I guess they're not as overt with their racism but jeez I was picturing myself getting tied up and dragged all over town like I was in bumfuck USA. 🙄 Reply

It's actually playing at a theater by my work! So I'm definitely going to try and watch it on the big screen Reply

I was waiting so long for this! Reply

i don't know much about the plot tbh, but i'm always down for a dee rees film. Reply

can’t wait to watch this Reply

I really havent engaged with this film. I didnt even know it opened in London already.



OT- OP... on the subject of lady directors, did you see "i am not a witch?". Reply

No, unfortunately it hasn't opened yet where I live. I really, really want to see it though, I've heard nothing but good things. Reply

. I hope you get to see it. I got lucky i had a week off when it was showing here so i went to see to a mid day showing. it was really beautifully shot and surprisingly funny in places. if there was any justice, it would be getting awards buzz in the indie circuit. Reply

Huh, can't find it. Reply

I just watched it and omg it was gorgeous and also brutal. Those last 20 or 15 minutes wrecked me. And I think Rob Morgan is such an underappreciated actor. He was one of the stand outs for me in the story. Reply

