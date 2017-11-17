Dee Rees talks Mudbound and growing up in the south
"I grew up in 1980s Nashville," 'Mudbound' director Dee Rees says. "I grew up next to a Klan member, my dad was a cop, and I grew up three houses down from people who used confederate flags as curtains." Listen: https://t.co/05PKwrxtIw pic.twitter.com/bJHN0PEuJH— Fresh Air (@nprfreshair) November 14, 2017
- Her childhood friend was the granddaughter of a klan member and told her she couldn't invite her to her birthday party because Rees was black
- Rees injected aspects of her family history into the backstory of the black family in Mudbound including the fact that her grandmother didn't want to pick cotton but wanted to be a stenographer
- Her great-great-great grandparents were slaves and she has a picture of them taken on a plantation
- Rees came out in her '20s and still had a hard time coming out to her parents even though she was living on her own and paying her own bills at that point
- Her real name is Diandrea
- Most of the people she credits with helping her in her career are men (including Spike Lee and Lee Daniels) so she's trying to be a woman who helps and mentors other women
It's Mudbound day! Don't forget to watch now that it's on Netflix!
But yes, it has a limited release in theatres and is also on Netflix today.
Hope you get better soon!
hmmm wonder why
Definitely will watch this.
OT- OP... on the subject of lady directors, did you see "i am not a witch?".