Britney's "Piece of Me" sweeps awards + more

Ugh I am so bummed; was just in Vegas and tix were like $500 for the weekend we were there (I looked when we got there, dumb me).

wow, they must be selling higher now that it's ending, I saw her last year (a year ago today, actually)and paid like $170 for the pit and $90 for the upper seats (yeah, I saw her twice while I was there, DUH)

excellent life choices hun

haha once I went with friends, the next time I went alone because why not. It was awesome to see it from both angles. The pit made the show about BRITNEY and just being close to her, the back seats felt like a different show it was about the THEATRICS <3

yea I just saw her the last week of October and I paid ~175 for the pit. all the shows after mine were crazy high.

I was going through all the old memorable and epic posts and it was amazing how many were related to Brit. She got so much press, its easy to forget that.

She needs to go ahead and come with a new album though.



She needs to go ahead and come with a new album though.

Queen of Pop, Queen of the World.



Why does anyone else even bother making music and visuals?

Because the Queen paid dust to Glory. smh

She needs to fire her whole team

