Britney's "Piece of Me" sweeps awards + more
Wow!!! So honored to be named Best Resident Performer, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party!! Thank you so much to everyone who voted for #PieceOfMe!!! 💗✨ #BOLV2017 @TheBestOfLV pic.twitter.com/37wjVtgh8y— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 13, 2017
Yet another successful year for Brit's Vegas residency. The show won all the awards it was nominated for at the Best of Las Vegas awards. If you still haven't seen the show don't despair quite yet, there are still five shows left on the 19th, 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st of December.
Britney has also been working on her fitness...
🌺🍎🌺🍎 pic.twitter.com/IO1qfB8yjJ— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 14, 2017
Finally, you can be a better person while also getting the chance to see the award-winning show live! #charityNey
Support the LSBA for your chance to win a trip to hangout with me in Vegas and see the final #PieceOfMe show on NYE! https://t.co/P0mZg0FGzP pic.twitter.com/VVHdxKjzAE— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 6, 2017
