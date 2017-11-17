Martha Broq

Sarah Silverman Interviews Former Skinhead + Argues with Delusional Glasses Maker on ILY America

In the latest episode of her Hulu series, Sarah Silverman sat down with a former skinhead to discuss his leaving/denouncing the movement, how he got involved, and how to encourage others to change their minds. It's a pretty thought provoking interview that I am sure ONTD will bitch about without watching.

She also went to her personal glasses retailer to argue with the dipshit who runs it, in an attempt to prove you can like someone and hate someone at the same time. I found it funny, but you guys probably won't.

Source 1, 2

ONTD, do you give compassion to the assholes who need it most? Do you think assholes can change their minds? Do you think Sarah Silverman has improved herself?

