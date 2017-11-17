Sarah Silverman Interviews Former Skinhead + Argues with Delusional Glasses Maker on ILY America

op are you sarah silverman? Reply

LOL

but in all honesty, I just really like the show and think Sarah has changed so much since the shit ONTD hates her for (and acknowledges the shitty stuff she used to do and say), and think it's interesting to see ONTD continue to hate the fuck outta her.... I just dunno what the end goal for a shitty person is supposed to be... continue being shitty? idk haha Reply

LOL

I liked both of thes interviews, OP. Thank you for posting.



In regards to your questions, yes I try to be compassionate to recovering assholes. But that doesn't mean I expect everyone too or that said assholes even deserve everyone to. It's easier to write someone off completely than maybe sit back and acknowledge that Hey, maybe they're actually trying. Plus, it's always a good idea to reflect on your own (myself included here) assholeish behavior and learn.



And Sarah I think has changed and is learning. We all are. Reply

Why does ONTD hate her?

her humour was very racially charged in like 2005 (her schtick was playing an ignorant white girl character on stage and in her show) and ONTD won't forgive her even with her improvements (which like the user above said, is fair... I just don't understand that way of thinking haha) Reply

no one is required to forgive anyone lmao Reply

yeah, sure. let me forgive her dumb white ass for doing blackdace Reply

blackface

because ontd bitches and moans about people changing and bettering themselves, but when anyone actually does it it's 'not enough' and they refuse to forgive and let anyone grow Reply

The first guy was interesting but she's a horrible 'interviewer' omg Reply

Ramble alert



ONTD, do you give compassion to the assholes who need it most?

Sometimes. I was taught the "kill them with kindness" approach to bullies and people behaving badly. I think, for the most part, this works a lot better than a throw-down in your face argument. That's not to say that sometimes a debate is worthy but a screamfest is not going to do anything but raise blood pressure, it will never change the other person's mind, you'll feel bad afterwards in hindsight, and they're still going to be an asshole.



Do you think assholes can change their minds?

Yes. As with this guy she's interviewing. It may be the same, or a different one, but I've seen another video that talks about how a reformed skinhead changed his thinking, changed his ways. It is possible. But it doesn't happen overnight. And it never happens because the opposition bonks them on the head and says CHANGE YOUR MIND. Regardless of the topic - racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. They have to organically come to this new way of thinking on their own. One to one, small experiences, building up over time, that's usually how to convert the asshole to not being an asshole. It's slow and requires patience and willingness to let the person come to terms on their own.



Separate but related, I don't want to live in a society that is unwilling to forgive, or unwilling to believe that people can change. Think what a harsh dark place that would take you, that you have to always be perfect because you may not be forgiven for even the slightest indiscretion or mistake. Now, some actions are heinous and although I might can find it in myself to forgive, I won't forget, and it doesn't mean there should be no punishment or repercussions. But the hive mentality of blogs, including this one, it's a little baffling because it's not real life. People could not function as a society if they literally cut everyone out of their life over every thing, under the premise that redemption is unattainable. Reply

ontd is too much at ALL times. it makes me wonder how people deal with real life. so, the part about cutting people from their lives...seems like people here do it all that for the pettiest reasons (sometimes) and then wonder why they dont have friends. they literally expect everyone to be perfectly woke~ and socially aware and the minute they say something wrong, it's over. they also judge too much. it's not like i don't do it but still. it makes me wonder if people here see themselves as this perfect beings who are in charge of correcting everyone's behaviour and telling people what do to better themselves. it's weird and sad. i also wonder if they say those things, like agreeing with things on ontd, because people will come at them~ if otherwise. we all say questionable things and to them too.



Edited at 2017-11-17 11:52 pm (UTC)

My rules are Roadhouse:



Be nice, until you can't be nice anymore.



I don't trust former skinheads. Reply

same. i was watching this like...i dont trust this man.

the heil hitler in front of dacau pic made me sick Reply

Link

People can definitely change. Even the ugliest kinds of people. Reply

yeah. if someone really wants to change, they can and they will. that doesn't mean i'll ever trust them though. i think derek black is a good example of this. Reply

I acknowledge that people can change but I don’t give second chances. I’m glad they’re more enlightened or whatever but I want them to stay the fuck away from me. If you’ve gotten me to the point where I want to cut you out of my life I know that I’m not going to to able to forgive you. This is how I’ve always been when it comes to friends and relationships. I just act like you don’t exist and I’m not gonna give you closure. I don’t owe it to you. This is only for extreme cases though like abuse, theft, racism, or toxic relationships. Reply

i mean i'm all for change tbh, but trusting ppl is hard and a lot of adults don't.. actually change, they just get better at hiding their bullshit Reply

i cant tell if the eyeglass store one is scripted or not.

thoughts>? Reply

I mean, they were playing it up for the camera, and Sarah has charisma in these types of forced situations, so I would say "not scripted" Reply

I subscribe to Hulu and I thought about cancelling when I heard hey gave her a show. I get mad every time I see it on my recommended lineup screen. I wish I could expunge that shit so I wouldn’t be reminded of her every time I wanna watch some South Park. I refuse to watch her show because of her Bernie redicoulous comment. Not so redicoulous now when the dnc bias was exposed for everyone to see. Bernie was cheated and his supporters were justified in being pissed.



Edited at 2017-11-17 09:19 pm (UTC)

she was there because Bernie asked her to be there...



Reply

Doesn’t stop her stupid comment. She still crapped on valid emotions. Reply

