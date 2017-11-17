Sarah Silverman Interviews Former Skinhead + Argues with Delusional Glasses Maker on ILY America
.@sarahksilverman interviews former white supremacist @cpicciolini about his current work as a peace advocate. #ILYAmerica pic.twitter.com/uXHOsdBHFL— ILYAmerica (@ILYAmerica) November 17, 2017
In the latest episode of her Hulu series, Sarah Silverman sat down with a former skinhead to discuss his leaving/denouncing the movement, how he got involved, and how to encourage others to change their minds. It's a pretty thought provoking interview that I am sure ONTD will bitch about without watching.
.@sarahksilverman went to Jack's Eyewear to buy some new shades and confront the store's owner on a new #ILYAmerica. Now streaming on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/rgG8PdTV6g— ILYAmerica (@ILYAmerica) November 16, 2017
She also went to her personal glasses retailer to argue with the dipshit who runs it, in an attempt to prove you can like someone and hate someone at the same time. I found it funny, but you guys probably won't.
Source 1, 2
ONTD, do you give compassion to the assholes who need it most? Do you think assholes can change their minds? Do you think Sarah Silverman has improved herself?
In regards to your questions, yes I try to be compassionate to recovering assholes. But that doesn't mean I expect everyone too or that said assholes even deserve everyone to. It's easier to write someone off completely than maybe sit back and acknowledge that Hey, maybe they're actually trying. Plus, it's always a good idea to reflect on your own (myself included here) assholeish behavior and learn.
And Sarah I think has changed and is learning. We all are.
ONTD, do you give compassion to the assholes who need it most?
Sometimes. I was taught the "kill them with kindness" approach to bullies and people behaving badly. I think, for the most part, this works a lot better than a throw-down in your face argument. That's not to say that sometimes a debate is worthy but a screamfest is not going to do anything but raise blood pressure, it will never change the other person's mind, you'll feel bad afterwards in hindsight, and they're still going to be an asshole.
Do you think assholes can change their minds?
Yes. As with this guy she's interviewing. It may be the same, or a different one, but I've seen another video that talks about how a reformed skinhead changed his thinking, changed his ways. It is possible. But it doesn't happen overnight. And it never happens because the opposition bonks them on the head and says CHANGE YOUR MIND. Regardless of the topic - racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. They have to organically come to this new way of thinking on their own. One to one, small experiences, building up over time, that's usually how to convert the asshole to not being an asshole. It's slow and requires patience and willingness to let the person come to terms on their own.
Separate but related, I don't want to live in a society that is unwilling to forgive, or unwilling to believe that people can change. Think what a harsh dark place that would take you, that you have to always be perfect because you may not be forgiven for even the slightest indiscretion or mistake. Now, some actions are heinous and although I might can find it in myself to forgive, I won't forget, and it doesn't mean there should be no punishment or repercussions. But the hive mentality of blogs, including this one, it's a little baffling because it's not real life. People could not function as a society if they literally cut everyone out of their life over every thing, under the premise that redemption is unattainable.
Edited at 2017-11-17 11:52 pm (UTC)
Be nice, until you can't be nice anymore.
the heil hitler in front of dacau pic made me sick
thoughts>?
Edited at 2017-11-17 09:19 pm (UTC)