Damn. So terrible for everyone.

One of the voice actresses spoke out about how disappointed she was because she was a trans actress who was going to be voicing a trans character and now that isn't going to happen.



I feel very bad for these people and it sucks that Louis C.K.'s abuse is indirectly having consequences for all these people who had nothing to do with it.

I feel like the dudes who bring up losing their job BEFORE mentioning the victims would be better off just keeping their frustration to themselves.... this would have been better without the first paragraph, even though it's a valid feeling to have.... IDK though

Yeah but part of his point is the first paragraph. That yes, he recognizes that ultimately the most harm has been done to these women and that he supports them and if that means losing his job, so be it. But I don't think there's anything wrong with highlighting that when these men sexually harass someone, those actions affect many many more people that have done nothing wrong. It's a smaller injustice, but it's still fucked up and could have been avoided if Louis CK or any of them had just not been a creep. Reply

These are genuinely things that should be said privately to him in letters, or emails. It doesn't need to be said publicly because, regardless of the order, it diminishes the victim's experience and trauma, and can make the victim feel guilty. Imagine a victim reading that and going, fuck I made all of these people lose their jobs before the holidays by coming forward, I should've waited. It wouldn't matter what order it went in, that's what you'd walk away with, and they should never be made to feel in any way complicit for his actions affecting others. So just leave out the part where you're a victim of this, too, and say you stand with them, while privately telling him he's a dick on monumental levels. It completely sucks that all of these people are now also losing jobs because of what he did, but victims who are willing need to come forward and expose these monsters, and no future possible whistleblower should be reading these things and contemplating whose life they're going to "ruin" by doing so. Reply

I mean, I get why he's mad though. You can care about what happened to these women and simultaneously be upset that you are now out of a job before the holidays because of the actions of someone else. It's not mutually exclusive. He can highlight a smaller injustice that also comes about as a result of sexual harassment and assault. Reply

I totally get why he is mad. He lost his job after working so hard and it had nothing to do with him. And right before the holidays. With his wife staying home, they will have no income.

Imagine if that happened to you right now.



Imagine if that happened to you right now.

yeah, don't get why people are policing his reply when he even had that entire second paragraph dedicated to his victims. Reply

I think all these people would be better served by instead talking about how they're victims, emphasize how much of a perpatrator these guys can be. Abusing your power without thought of the impact in can have on other people, luring people in with the false idea of a safe/liberal space, creating an environment of fear and discomfort, ruining people's careers and lives who are already vulnerable. It's repugnant at its core of how selfish it is. Reply

Losing a job suddenly can financially fuck you over for YEARS. I think one study said it can take someone like 2 years to financially recover from sudden job loss. I think it’s important for people like him to highlight that yes, their problems are not nearly as grave as sexual assault/the victims and point out that they just financially devastated hundreds/thousands of people and their families depending on the size of the production. Job hunting is also practically impossible at year end so it may take these people MONTHS to find something else. It’s really shit. Reply

Especially in TV where hiring is very cyclical. Casts and crews are locked for the season at this point and he's either going to need to get lucky or wait until the spring when networks/production companies/shows hire for the next season. Reply

they should have received severance. Reply

Yeah seriously, do cast/crew of cancelled shows get to collect severance? I feel like that should just be a given for anyone who unexpectedly loses their job due to some other dude acting like a sexist fool. Reply

His penmanship is awful.



I feel like there would be ways around this. Like, I think they could still find a way to make the show without him. It's happened before. And I think Louis isn't the type to fight it if they did, if only to save face and not further embarrass himself.



its very true that we're going to be losing out on a lot of great creators because of situations likely out of their control. but for a moment, i'd like to think about all the art we've lost from the victims of people like louis ck and weinstein and kevin spacey. people that have been blacklisted or put under NDAs who will likely never come back to hollywood ever again. Reply

This x1000. These people will find work in the industry again; the hundreds of victims may not be so lucky. Reply

