“The Cops'” art director, wrote an open letter to Louis C.K.
TBS decided to suspend production on the upcoming 10-episode animated comedy series “The Cops,” co-created and starring comedian Louis C.K., the animators on the project were laid off earlier this week, just days before Thanksgiving.
source
I feel very bad for these people and it sucks that Louis C.K.'s abuse is indirectly having consequences for all these people who had nothing to do with it.
Imagine if that happened to you right now.
Someone who didn't participate in a scandal is speaking out his own frustrations and then emphasizing that he's glad to do it to get away from a sexual abuser.