Keegan-Michael Key & Cynthia Blaise Finalize Divorce Days Before He Announces Engagement

good for her

lawd. Who is he engaged to?



Now I get why he agreed to do Friends from College, on several levels

jfc.. just had to block javascript on that site, why do they think they have the right to put a totally unrelated video on AUTOPLAY. idiots





on topic: why'd it take two years* from filing the divorce to finalizing it?



didn't some celeb get engaged while they were still married? i.e. the divorce hadn't been finalized?

The people from Gotham - a divorce announcement, relationship confirmation + engagement announcement and a "we're expecting" announcement all came like in the same fucking week, LoL

taacky omg

that was a great time to be on ontd

omg bb YES! i remember those posts fondly.

What a wonderful time those posts were lmao.

lmao that was amazing. i feel like every day we had some new dramatic update.

I'd never marry again if this kind of spousal support arrangement. I'd get a new partner, I'd just never make it legal on paper.

Same tbh

My ex can support my lifestyle with my new man if he did me dirty like that, tbh. It's the least he could do.

Looooove iiiiiis bliiiiind and it will take over your wallet

i was reading that agreement like bih time for me to get married to some dumbass who forgets a prenup

Which is exactly why agreements like this one shouldn't be allowed. It allows for one party to cheat the other party.

That's what Kfed did but he finally married someone else a few years back.

any future partner would be kind of stupid to want to marry with an arrangement like this. so long as what's coming in is more than tax benefits, why bother?

wow, homegirl getting annual salaries in a month

RIGHT? Her monthly payments are more than I have ever made in a year lol.

they filed for divorce TWO years ago, this took forever, wow

Damn! Can she buy me a laptop or something since mine broke??

This is the sort of efficiency that I can get behind - instead of having a "my divorce is finalized!" party and a separate " I'm engaged! " party, wasting time and money, you can combine the two and just throw one helluva catch-all party.

I never have a concept of how rich celebrities are till I hear what they pay monthly in spousal support. I dream of 4K a month fml

Mte

i don't get spousal support, you're basically forced to give an allowance to your ex even though they're out of your life? ontd lawyers, explain the logic of this, please!

i don't get it either...is it a pre-nup thing?

it's an old thing. back in the days women didn't work. they just got married and had kids. they had really no skills and no ways to support themselves, it put them in a really shitty position of their spouses were abusive or unfaithful. alimony was created for those women who after a divorce had no way to earn money. it's still useful now, but less useful as more women work just as much as their spouses.



however, men can request and be granted alimony.



Typically, women are forced to stay home to take care of the family, which affects her career and financial independence in order to have a family with her husband, so the spousal support makes up for that.

The purpose of spousal support is to make sure that the spouse who was economically dependent on the other doesn't go broke. Especially when the dependent spouse put their career on hold in order to support their husband or wife. You have to provide evidence that you deserve it.

simplest way to explain it is that spousal support is ordered to rectify any economic advantage or disadvantage to a spouse caused by the relationship or its breakdown.

/an actual ontd lawyer

i get it in the case of someone who has given up their career for their family but when both parties have worked and are capable of working, and they have no children, i don't think you should get spousal support.

yeah, that's what's confusing to me, there are plenty cases of lazy dudes who just want to rip off their ex-wifes, like frances cobain's ou morena baccarin's exes, that i don't even get how it's an actual request that can be made in court when it's clear they're just trying to get their exes to pay their bills.

iirc it's more for cases where one partner either invested in the other's career or otherwise put their own career (AKA earning potential) on hold in order to support the other person. It's supposed to make up for stuff like helping a spouse pay for school, or taking time off to raise kids, and so on - stuff that can benefit a household financially but hurts the individual's chance at promotions/raises/etc.

Who is he engaged to

Another white

of course

Lok

LOL

She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I'm the luckiest man ever. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/UYhtSQ4GQH — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) November 14, 2017

I honesty didn't know he was that rich. But looking at his IMDB it kinda makes sense, I guess.

I say this all the time but spousal support is bullshit. Unless there was an agreement made that one party would give up their career for a valid reason or some other equally valid reason.



The point of child support is that it keeps the children living the same as not to disrupt their lives, they can't provide for themselves, and so it doesn't become a battle of bribery between the parents. But for spousal support - fuck that. You're a grown ass human; go support yourself.

i completely agree

I think spousal support is perfectly valid for a certain period of time, but not permanently (in most cases). Imagine you put your career on hold for your husband and he asks you for a divorce after 20 years together. Without spousal support, there's going to be an economic imbalance and unequal standard of living because you were dependent on your husband for 20 years.

I addressed that and said it would be a valid reason for it.

They were nearly together for 20 years and before he was rich. Her money was well earned

How very Morena/Ben of them...

