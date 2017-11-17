Keegan-Michael Key & Cynthia Blaise Finalize Divorce Days Before He Announces Engagement
The Key and Peele star has been ordered to pay Blaise, an actress and dialect coach, $34,000 per month, 21 % of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2,153,846.
The total spousal support payable from Key to Blaise each year shall not exceed the sum of $700,00 gross.
He is obligated to pay Blaise spousal support until the death of either party, Blaise’s remarriage, or further Court order.
Key has also been ordered to pay Blaise $655,649 to equalize the division of the assets.
Now I get why he agreed to do Friends from College, on several levels
on topic: why'd it take two years* from filing the divorce to finalizing it?
however, men can request and be granted alimony.
/an actual ontd lawyer
The point of child support is that it keeps the children living the same as not to disrupt their lives, they can't provide for themselves, and so it doesn't become a battle of bribery between the parents. But for spousal support - fuck that. You're a grown ass human; go support yourself.