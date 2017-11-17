Keegan-Michael Key & Cynthia Blaise Finalize Divorce Days Before He Announces Engagement



The Key and Peele star has been ordered to pay Blaise, an actress and dialect coach, $34,000 per month, 21 % of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2,153,846.
The total spousal support payable from Key to Blaise each year shall not exceed the sum of $700,00 gross.
He is obligated to pay Blaise spousal support until the death of either party, Blaise’s remarriage, or further Court order.
Key has also been ordered to pay Blaise $655,649 to equalize the division of the assets.

