Voice Actress Hiromi Tsuru has died at 57


  • Legendary seiyuu Hiromi Tsuru has passed away at the age of 57.

  • According to Asahu News, she was found unconscious in a car along the Shuto Expressway in Tokyo. She was wearing her seatbelt, and her hazards were on. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. It is believed that she pulled her car safely to the side and turned her hazard lights on to prevent further casualties.

  • She died from an aortic dissection.

  • Best known as Bulma in Dragon Ball Z, Ukyo Kuonji in Ranma 1/2, Meryl Strife in Trigun, Naomi Hunter in Resident Evil, and she was the dub voice for Megan Fellows in the Anne of Green Gables franchise.



Such grace. Why do the people that don't deserve to die....die? RIP

