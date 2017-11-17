Voice Actress Hiromi Tsuru has died at 57
#News Voice Actress Hiromi Tsuru Passes Away at 57 https://t.co/qRutwY5R86— Anime News Network (@AnimeNewsNet) November 17, 2017
- Legendary seiyuu Hiromi Tsuru has passed away at the age of 57.
- According to Asahu News, she was found unconscious in a car along the Shuto Expressway in Tokyo. She was wearing her seatbelt, and her hazards were on. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. It is believed that she pulled her car safely to the side and turned her hazard lights on to prevent further casualties.
- She died from an aortic dissection.
- Best known as Bulma in Dragon Ball Z, Ukyo Kuonji in Ranma 1/2, Meryl Strife in Trigun, Naomi Hunter in Resident Evil, and she was the dub voice for Megan Fellows in the Anne of Green Gables franchise.
Source
Such grace. Why do the people that don't deserve to die....die? RIP
that post about her last words in Super made me cry
Rest in peace :(
holy shit poor woman. rip.
And to die of an aortic dissection. I had a patient once who almost died that way. He described it as feeling a tearing in his chest and looked really pale. I was so happy we were able to get him to the hospital in time, since they usually prove fatal.