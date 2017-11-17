Voice Actress Hiromi Tsuru has died at 57

Yeah I don't get why so many bad people still live while nice ones go. She even pulled over to save the lives of others as she was dying. Reply

omg :( RIP Reply

:( this is so sad



that post about her last words in Super made me cry Reply

Dragon Ball Super Reply

Thread



That is fucking tragic, poor thing



Rest in peace :( Reply

jfc, she even pulled over to make sure other people weren't hurt. rip :( Reply

Totally showing my age but as the voice of Madoka Ayukawa, she was legit iconic. We lost a good one. Reply

So sad. Imagine being the type of person who thinks of the well-being of others even when dying. RIP Reply

:( may she rest in peace Reply

That's terrifying. It's amazing that she was able to pull over and put her hazards on though to prevent injuring anyone else. I hope it was painless and that her family and friends have the support they need. Reply

z"l may her memory be for a blessing :( Reply

damn these sorts of deaths are terrifying because they just happen out of nowhere - it's startling that she had time to think through pulling over etc, wonder if she knew immediately that death was imminent or just thought it might be a sudden headache/chest pain? jfc Reply

yeah that's what i wanna know too Reply

Thread



I know Jonathan Larson died of an aortic dissection and he had gone to the hospital in the days prior. He was having chest pains and was misdiagnosed with either the flu or stress. So maybe she had pains before and want to pull over until they passed? Reply

Thread



thats so awful, and the fact her last act was a selfless one making sure no one else potentially got injured... :( RIP Reply

She died from an aortic dissection.



holy shit poor woman. rip. Reply

OMG! R.I.P.



And to die of an aortic dissection. I had a patient once who almost died that way. He described it as feeling a tearing in his chest and looked really pale. I was so happy we were able to get him to the hospital in time, since they usually prove fatal. Reply

