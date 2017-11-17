Bravo's Latest Attempt at Tryiiiiiing Black Women: To Rome for Love
These ladies are traveling halfway around the world to find the loves of their lives. Watch new episodes of To Rome for Love, premiering Sunday January 7 at 9/8c, only on Bravo!
ONTD, have you ever had to leave your country to find a man/partner who will appreciate you because the men in your country dont like your skin colour?
I’ll be watching.
Edited at 2017-11-17 07:12 pm (UTC)
No thank you, Mr. Cohen
and better looking.
Edited at 2017-11-17 08:12 pm (UTC)
i mean, if i happened to meet someone while i was traveling, that's cool. but i'm sick of americans acting like europe (scandinavia, i'm looking at you) is so much more tolerant.