Bravo's Latest Attempt at Tryiiiiiing Black Women: To Rome for Love

Why does Italy seem like the wrong place for black women to have to travel to find love? They will most likely be fetish objects for most of those men, ugh.

Right? Italian people and black people being friends is rare and dating, marrying and having children is a big no. Reply

came here to say the same thing - Europe is not where I would go to escape anti-black racism... Reply

Some people dont mind being a fetish as long as theres a white person in the equation. Reply

mte Reply

Why Rome? Anyway I don't think I would ever marry someone who wasn't a citizen. Date, sure but as shitty as this country is, I'd rather remain. Reply

that green screen.... Reply

lol yeah OP my mom is always pushing for me to move to europe, her exact words were "you know some white men have fetishes for black women...it's just that easy!" Reply

is it more common in Europe than the US?? I guess I can see how it'd be easier to fetishize a race you don't interact with as regularly but I've never heard of European men being known for it lol Reply

I def know of more couples where the wife is black that are from Europe than here, but that's just anecdotal. I wouldn't be able to explain why lol. Reply

when my mother went to rome in the 60s, she said that the men would not leave her and her friend alone. wheter this was sexual harassment or flirting, idk. Reply

That would require me to leave the planet, not just my country.



This looks messy.



I’ll be watching. Reply

Has Black Twitter ran through this already? I have been so disconnected form the online world lately but this seems like fantastic material. Let me check LSA. Reply

The ideas Americans (especially Af-Ams) have about race relations in Europe is hilarious to me. I can't say that as a Black British woman, Rome would be the 1st place I'd go to search for love but it's nice to see black women on a reality show getting the chance to have fun and live their best life. (this is something we'd never see on British tv)



Edited at 2017-11-17 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

True I didn't think about how nice it would be just to see black women being carefree and fun all over the world. That I would love to see without the love aspect. Reply

it would be cool if they went a different place every season Reply

yes! fabulous black women traveling and breaking hearts all over the damn world. let me be on that show. Reply

is it difficult for black women to date in the U.S ? Reply

its difficult for us to date everywhere sis. Reply

this Reply

Pretty much Reply

I'm definitely sitting this one out, you already know there's going to be festishization comments and disgusting racist comments and if we rightfully go off in response, we get called angry and uncultured.

No thank you, Mr. Cohen



No thank you, Mr. Cohen Reply

just do Invite Only Cabo S2 Reply

I recently went to Europe and met up with my black friend who's been living there for like 3 months already, we were in Barcelona, the amount of ass and good looking guys he got there was insane, even himself is kinda weirded out at what a hit he is in Europe, here in Miami is not like that for him, black fetish? idk, but black beauty seems to be way more well received in Europe, so this show might be onto something, even tho Im sure it's just gonna be trashy fights all season long. Reply

Yeah let me just hop a plane to Italy to escape anti-black racism lmao. Reply

Wish the women were a little younger... and better looking.



Edited at 2017-11-17 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Damn girl Reply

young and pretty black girls dont need to go to fucking europe to find love Reply

No black women needs to go to fucking Europe to find love. Reply

I love how American people have convinced themselves that white men in Europe are falling all over themselves to date black women. And this is something to aspire to. Reply

