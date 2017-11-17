OMGBEY-AUTIES

Bravo's Latest Attempt at Tryiiiiiing Black Women: To Rome for Love


These ladies are traveling halfway around the world to find the loves of their lives. Watch new episodes of To Rome for Love, premiering Sunday January 7 at 9/8c, only on Bravo!

ONTD, have you ever had to leave your country to find a man/partner who will appreciate you because the men in your country dont like your skin colour?

SOURCE
Tagged: ,