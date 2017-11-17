Viola Davis to produce, star in adaptation of Terry McMillan's ‘I Almost Forgot About You,'
Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to Terry McMillan’s bestseller I Almost Forgot About You,
Girls Trip's Malcolm D. Lee will direct. Ron Bass and McMillan will write the script.
Viola will play Georgia Young, a twice-divorced, successful optometrist. Despite a life, full of great friends and family, she hasn’t felt a romantic spark in awhile, and feeling bored and restless. She decides it’s time to change, and goes on a wild journey of self-discovery, reuniting with old lovers, and getting a brand new lease on life.
