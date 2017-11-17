Eminem Donates $150,000 to Change4Change & SNL Behind the Scenes Pics
Wow the biggest donation of the ENTIRE day just came in courtesy of @Eminem who just donated $150,000 to @breakfastclubam's #Change4Change 🙏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yl9PNhXtgP— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) November 17, 2017
The Breakfast Club recognizes the importance of equality for all regardless of socioeconomic status, race, gender or sexual orientation. We're proud to partner with an amazing foundation, The Gathering for Justice, who shares the same values and goals--to eliminate racial and social inequalities and to end child incarceration.
Ok you know I’m freaking out right now!! Oh my goodness!! @Eminem y’all know I totally fan girled out I know he think I’m a geek lol but I could not help it!! Omg!! This week is gonna be so pumped!! pic.twitter.com/dwWizggAuK— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 16, 2017
No idea when this album is being released now. This promo is giving me a headache tbh. Em seems over it already. But I am excited for SNL with fellow psychos!!!
But his music is never not good, so yay.
