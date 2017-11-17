Kitty

Eminem Donates $150,000 to Change4Change & SNL Behind the Scenes Pics



The Breakfast Club recognizes the importance of equality for all regardless of socioeconomic status, race, gender or sexual orientation. We're proud to partner with an amazing foundation, The Gathering for Justice, who shares the same values and goals--to eliminate racial and social inequalities and to end child incarceration.



No idea when this album is being released now. This promo is giving me a headache tbh. Em seems over it already. But I am excited for SNL with fellow psychos!!!

source:
https://twitter.com/Power1051/status/931361725571567617
https://twitter.com/Lesdoggg/status/931288831914938368
