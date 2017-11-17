One of the higher rated comments:"Richard Hanus 2 hours agoI'm a Trump supporter, and this is honestly a pretty good video on how those who don't like,view him. You either love Trump or you hate him, no in between. Love the song﻿"Anywho, congrats on them reaching another greatest hits album?

jesus i can't believe i'm logging in for the first time in like 5 years to talk about my Green Day Feelings, BUT--



whether you liked it or not, the vitriol that was captured with american idiot was brave and empowering at the time. this feels like another thing that will fade into the american subconscious of whateverthefuck. i wish i could offer something that could combat this but it's like. it's a bummer, dude. this video is a bummer. congraturitos, u watched pleasantville back in 1998 and got a boner for tobey mcguire. we all did. time to fight a little harder, which i know these boys are capable of.