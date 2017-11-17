November 17th, 2017, 04:40 pm hellicoptajuuce Mariah Carey, Kween of Christmas releases 'The Star' Feat. Monroe & Moroccan SourceLooking forward to 'Roc and 'Roe's debut album tbh! Blue Ivy who?What are your fav Mariah Xmas songs, ONTD? Tagged: mariah carey, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
the exertion is real, dahling
also, does mary want to fuck joseph in this whilst pregnant with the son of god?
also roc and roe are so cute, these babies 💖
also my friend told me a story the other day about how he hung out with his friend, let’s call home joe. They were hanging out at joe’s boyfriends house (who apparently is a very big lamb) and my friend said how he doesn’t really care for Mariah, and joe’s boyfriend got so offended that he kicked my friend out the house lmao
She gets paid every time AIWFCIY is played right
I walked past a cardboard cutout of the movie. I'm surprised so many celebrities are in it especially cuz its religious based. Mariah, Steven Yeun, etc
Reminds me of this :D
Edited at 2017-11-17 07:50 am (UTC)