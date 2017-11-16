Taylor Swift and her lawyers fail to respond to ACLU letter over blogger’s criticism
Taylor Swift fails to respond to ACLU letter over local blogger's criticism - The Mercury News https://t.co/JkJd56R8Bc pic.twitter.com/Wn27E2N3Xd— Taylor Swift News (@UKSwiftNews) November 16, 2017
• Last month, Swift's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to a blogger if they didn't retract and remove a blog post titled, “Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation.” In attorney William J. Briggs cease-and-desist letter, he called the article defamatory, a “malicious attack” on Swift and “replete with demonstrable and offensive falsehoods.”
• The blog's author enlisted the assistance of the ACLU of Northern California.
• On Thursday, the ACLU provided an update over the correspondence with Swift’s lawyers, which asked for a response by November 13.
• “The deadline has passed and we have not heard from Ms. Swift or her attorney. Their failure to respond shows that the letter to Ms. Herning was full of empty threats and designed to intimidate,” ACLU attorney Michael Risher said in a statement.
• Risher added, "We remain concerned about threat letters of this type that effectively discourage people from seeking the legal advice they need to fight back."
Source
That Double Indemnity hairstyle
Edited at 2017-11-17 06:15 am (UTC)
Remember when she almost got ownership of your birthyear?
Edited at 2017-11-17 06:25 am (UTC)
but there are 100 “articles” about her ~genius (lol) lyrics. I’m sure a buzzfeed taylor exclusive is in the works.
Edited at 2017-11-17 06:31 am (UTC)
And I am glad I did.
But seriously, this is a HORRIBLE look for her... 🙄🙄🙄
Edited at 2017-11-17 06:39 am (UTC)