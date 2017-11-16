Taylor Swift and her lawyers fail to respond to ACLU letter over blogger’s criticism

She’s been busy hanging out at Target stores with wet dog hair and floppy hoodies Reply

That Double Indemnity hairstyle Reply

Don't drag Barbara Stanwyck into this. Reply

Someone needs to restock these Target shelves. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-17 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

Coward!! I want someone to ask her about this at her next presser. Reply

She doesn't speak to the press anymore she only speaks to her fans. If someone tried calling her out in person while she's surrounded by her fans, they would get mauled to death tbh. Reply

why do celebrities do this? it only draws MORE attention to the article they don't like Reply

Streisand taught ha Reply

I'm sorry, the new-old Taylor can't come to the phone right now Reply

Remember when she almost got ownership of your birthyear? Reply

😭 the other day I was gonna call a beat "sick" but had to rethink it because I don't want any trouble! Reply

She gotta be trippin for that tbh Reply

She's going to pretend she never sent that letter and you know it. Reply

"Silence is golden" - Serpent Swift Reply

Edited at 2017-11-17 06:25 am (UTC) Reply

buzzfeed had zero coverage of this, except for 1 thinkpiece about her public image



but there are 100 “articles” about her ~genius (lol) lyrics. I’m sure a buzzfeed taylor exclusive is in the works. Reply

keep trying to put down a woman who survived a public groping and sexual harassment hearing and donated $100.000 to Kesha to cover her legal fees when not a single famous MALE in the msic industry gave a FUCK about her being a victim. this kind of hatred against women is exactly what we need in 2017. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-17 06:31 am (UTC) Reply

You changed your gif! I appreciated both Reply

no need to be concerned! misogynists are still thriving in 2017 so you'll be fine. Reply

lol Reply

rme Reply

keep trying to put down a woman who uses shallow feminism when it is convenient for her and would use her influence and friends to shame other WOMEN, a woman who would use a black man as a scapegoat because she knows she would win that fight. this kind of hatred against women is exactly what we need in 2017. Reply

Trolling and couldn't even get the amount right. Excuse you it was $250,000 she gave to Kesha. Reply

what the hell Reply

lmaoo Reply

Zedd and Antonoff both reached out personally to do music and offer support, among others, and Taylor donated $250,000. Taylor went to trial and won against the man who assaulted her, yet has specifically chosen to not have it be apart of this era (album cycle)for her own personal reasons, so trotting it out like it's a Girl Scout badge of Feminism is degrading to both Taylor and her experience, in addition to being exploitative. Everyone deserves their civil liberties, to detract from that with examples of other women striving to achieve their own is odd, to say the least. Reply

Wow I didn't know contributing what amounts to pennies of your fortune to a charitable cause and being an incredibly shitty person were mutually exclusive. Reply

I wonder how many other empty threats her team has sent lol Reply

there were def other bloggers who said they got the same kind of letter Reply

it backfired on ha. muahaha

Reply

Cuties in this thread 😍😘👑 Reply

Ot: I got into this show based purely on the .gifs posted here.

And I am glad I did. Reply

HA Reply

So her team is bluffing about actually seeing people in court and anyone sent these letters should just ignore them Reply

my cease and desist letter personally autographed by Taylor herself with a message like the ones below.



i want cease and desist letter personally autographed by Taylor herself with a message like the ones below. #goals Reply

Satan Murphy did one thing right, yeah he did one thing right Reply

This was legit the only good scene in that entire show. But it was so good it kinda made the entire show worth it. Reply

Drag ha!



But seriously, this is a HORRIBLE look for her... 🙄🙄🙄



Edited at 2017-11-17 06:39 am (UTC) Reply

I looked at this for way too long, lol. Reply

oh my god, I'm fucking dying at this gif Reply

I watched Con-Air like 2000 times as a kid so I’m enjoying this gif immensely Reply

screaming at this gif. Perfect usage, right click save, express us nic cage, etc. Reply

