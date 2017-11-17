November 17th, 2017, 12:15 am swissbeauty23 Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato's Video For "Échame La Culpa" Premieres After teasing her fans for weeks, Demi's new bilingual collab is finally here!SourceWill this rival "Despacito," ONTD? Tagged: demi lovato, latino celebrities, music / musician (other) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
If it has a fraction of the success that Despacito had it will be a success
I don't speak Spanish but I like it, it's catchy and they sound good.
soy yo soy yo
though I literaly could not get away from Despacito, I was in Cordoba, and then there was this old man playing Despacito on an accordion, it was wonderful hahahaha
Sadly, usually the sequels to a hit song are doomed to flop.
she’s so pretty 😍