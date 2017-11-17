It won't rival Despacito, but it doesn't need too



If it has a fraction of the success that Despacito had it will be a success



I don't speak Spanish but I like it, it's catchy and they sound good.



it's cute! Despacito is catchier, imo, but this is fine. I like it better than Sorry Not Sorry anyway

She looks good, she sounds good, I can see bopping to this in the car

soy yo soy yo

i didnt recognise demi for a second and was like which 5H girl is that

I'm not a Demi fan but she's really been trying lately. Get it girl.

she looks so cute!

I went to Spain last year, so obvisouly I listened to was Spanish/Latin music, and now I'm hooked

though I literaly could not get away from Despacito, I was in Cordoba, and then there was this old man playing Despacito on an accordion, it was wonderful hahahaha

I was in Paris and Toulouse this Summer and it was Despacito in every store.

I was in Brussels about 2 months ago and this band of elderly men were playing Despactio! There was an accordion as well and a cello and a guitar and some other instruments, I can't remember what. It was the cutest.

despacito on accordion sounds like the definition of hell to me lol, sorry

This song is cute.

She’s desperate for a hit isnt she.



Sadly, usually the sequels to a hit song are doomed to flop.

this isn't even her song and she already has a hit

catchy song and I love her, but god her voice really did work best with her rock sound. I hope her next album goes back to those roots, but I love her regardless.

I like her voice with the new r&b songs she has on her record

She needs to give us another song like this

I like it, it’s catchy!



she's so pretty 😍

Some of these looks look straight out of the passions of santos

lol but they do

Background music.

