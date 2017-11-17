Katy Perry banned from China due to pro-Taiwan support
- Katy Perry has allegedly been banned from China indefinitely & will not be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She was also removed from the VS website.
- Her visa was denied by Chinese officials.
- Officials comb through social media accounts & press reports to look for anything anti-Chinese.
- Example: Maroon 5 was banned years ago because one of them tweeted the Dalai Lama "happy birthday".
- In 2015, Perry wore a sunflower dress during a performance in Taipei, angering many Chinese. The sunflower was the symbol of "hope" for anti-China protesters that year due to its heliotropic nature.
- She also waved a Taiwanese flag in concert & tied it around her neck like a superhero cape:
- Some of the models that were denied visas this year had supposedly "offensive" posts.
- Adriana Lima’s visa was held up a bit due to a separate "diplomatic problem".
Source: Page Six
