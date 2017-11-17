Katy Perry banned from China due to pro-Taiwan support

BUT SHE PINKY SWORE TO CHINA LAST WEEK SHE WOULDN'T SEE ANYONE ELSE! THEY WERE ON A BREAK WHEN ALL THAT HAPPENED ANYWAY Reply

Awwww 😪 Reply

it's a harsh world Reply

yet they roll out the red carpet for tramp. china is trash Reply

Well sis I guess you're officially blacklisted from China with that comment. Reply

my bet is on #russia . they're tracking all of us for when we get sent to the gulags when put in takes over. Reply

This boils down to anyone with a social conscience isn't allowed in China. So all the entertainers/models who are going are just airheads who don't care what's going on in the world. Good to know. Reply

Katy has kyary, taylor has president xi



the battle has spread to asia, y'all Reply

Idk man kyary is pretty dope... Reply

but does she have nuclear missiles? Reply

don’t blame me! Reply

promote that BOP! Reply

Omg this whole thing is a giant mess and I'm here for it. Did Taylor's visa get denied too? Reply

taylor won't even rebuke the kkk sis



she's baking cookies for xi as we speak Reply

http://entertainment.time.com/2013/12/31/taylor-swift-divides-neighbors-with-beachfront-wall/ no, but she's banned from mexico bc she wants to #buildthewall Reply

#FakeNews



✋



There will be no further explanation. There will only be There will be no further explanation. There will only be #Reputation (On #Itunes ). Reply

no, like a month ago the chinese government put out an announcement saying harry and taylor were both approved for work visas so she dropped out because of something else (probably because it’s such a fucking mess it wasn’t even worth it)



Edited at 2017-11-17 05:56 am (UTC)

So is anyone actually performing lol. Someone at Victoria’s Secret is gonna get fired for this giant mess Reply

I hope it's the smug PR woman with the Instagram account showing off all of her travels. Reply

Who? I wanna see this. Reply

GOALS, tbh.

Who is it? Reply

Harry Styles sabotaged them all Reply

Harry is going to perform his entire boring-ass album while the models slowly walk down the runway. Reply

Well, it was a bad idea to do it in China in the first place. Didn't the producers do any research? Idiots. Reply

i feel like china's banned most popstars lol Reply

CANCEL IT! Reply

lmfao Reply

I saw some of the Russian girls who can't go applied for a tourist visa instead of a work visa, which is hilariously stupid



VS should have dealt with this on everyone's behalf instead of letting people file their own shit (and should have done it weeks ago) Reply

Tho the page 6 post has a lot of fake info. Katy was never on the VS site? They claim Harry's replacing her, but he was booked well in advance of her? Etc Reply

This whole article just seems to be cherry picking off the ott meltdowns on twitter today lol. No doubt there’s been some issues with the show but this whole “exclusive” reads more like someone’s been reading twitter then actually has bts dirt lol Reply

VS dealing with it on everyone’s behalf would mean they’d have to be a competent company tho and trust me they’re not Reply

Would it be VS or their agency? I have no clue but I feel like the latter would have handled it better. Reply

Oop, there it is. Reply

I had no idea VS didn't deal with the model's bureaucratic shit. It's really stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



...due to pro-Taiwan support"



"Katy Perry banned from China......due to pro-Taiwan support" Reply

and nothing of value was lost Reply

as a Taiwanese person, this is hilarious



sheesh China fucking relax Reply

they are so extra about taiwan Reply

