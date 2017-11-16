Liam Payne explains that he and Charlie Puth had a "falsetto-off" when recording "Bedroom Floor"
• Laim traveled to Los Angeles where he met Charlie Puth in the studio. Explains that they became friends and are still friends today and will remains friends until "something happens that makes them not friends." So Bromotional.
• Points out that Charlie Puth is a great singer and does a lot of falsetto.
• Puth asked Payne if he wanted to change the key to "Bedroom Floor."
• Laim told him he would have a go at it and sung it as intended and that Charles was shook and got excited.
• They then had a falsetto-off in the studio to see who could sing the highest
bust out of that locked AMA dressing room Melody and show these pop boys how it's done.
ONTD, can you sing?
Source
Nicole's expression when Melody breaks out and comes in at the end of the performance whailing with her vocals.
you can see the discontent in her face wishing she had secured the door better.
OMFG ive never seen this!!
-nicole being the only one in front of the bead thingys
-the chair falling over
-the girls staying in the same formation the entire song
-the dubbed audience cheers when u can clearly seeing them not caring
-nicole yelling over melanie
-Melanie trying out some mariah-tier runs and belts
bless this Iconic mess of a performance.
dead [2] @ will remains friends until "something happens that makes them not friends." lmaoo wtf goes on in this child's mind
i would have put that in the title but this post wouldn't have been approved otherwise because "funny titles" with celeb names is no longer allowed. smh.
Edited at 2017-11-17 05:44 am (UTC)
"ONTD, can you sing?"
yes...at least better than puth and biggie paynez, but most decent singers can do that.
oh, loam, you dudebro lmaooo
Laim was merely a ruse.