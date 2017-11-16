Liam Payne explains that he and Charlie Puth had a "falsetto-off" when recording "Bedroom Floor"

dead at that gif lolol Reply

That moment is so iconic to me. Like I wanna give her props for being ballsy enough to break out of Nicole's broom closet and come for her like that, but those notes were just so tragic.

She cemented herself in pop culture, that's for sure. I just love Nicole's sneering way she sings the rest of the lyrics after Melody pops back up

Nicole was so dodgy for telling Melody that her outfit was still in the dressing room closet and then putting a chair in front of it right before they were called to the stage.



Nicole's expression when Melody breaks out and comes in at the end of the performance whailing with her vocals.



you can see the discontent in her face wishing she had secured the door better. Reply

Lmao at Nicole yelling when Melody starts!!!! 😂

OMFG ive never seen this!!

ive been sitting here cackling for like 5 minutes, this is fucking amazing lmaoooo

the entire performance was tragic



-nicole being the only one in front of the bead thingys

-the chair falling over

-the girls staying in the same formation the entire song

-the dubbed audience cheers when u can clearly seeing them not caring

-nicole yelling over melanie

-Melanie trying out some mariah-tier runs and belts



Reply

Is the redhead drunk??? At about 1:17, she screws up the formation, struggles to lift her leg up onto the beam, and kicks the blonde beside her lmfaooo

honestly, you find something new every time you rewatch this performance even years later. lmao.

bless this Iconic mess of a performance.



bless this Iconic mess of a performance. Reply

dead @ "laim"



dead [2] @ will remains friends until "something happens that makes them not friends." lmaoo wtf goes on in this child's mind Reply

i'm legit lol'ing @ the Billboard intern that was in charge of uploading that video to YouTube and typing in the title and did so with "Laim." and they still haven't corrected it. bless.



i would have put that in the title but this post wouldn't have been approved otherwise because "funny titles" with celeb names is no longer allowed. smh.



Edited at 2017-11-17 05:44 am (UTC) Reply

lmao at that gif...an truly iconic moment in pop history.



"ONTD, can you sing?"



yes...at least better than puth and biggie paynez, but most decent singers can do that. Reply

"it's very manly"

oh, loam, you dudebro lmaooo Reply

Apparently the Pussycat dolls are more relevant than Liam Payne. Slay.

this post was an excuse for us to talk about that iconic moment yet again tbh.

Laim was merely a ruse.



Laim was merely a ruse. Reply

I would like to see this liam/charlie jam session

Sean Cody

What is it about performing Buttons that brought full PCD messiness lol. Even getting her fucking mic turned off didn't stop Melody from doing the ad libs:



Reply

Poor Melody just wanted a turn on the mic. I mean the 5H stans always talk about how 4H hates Camila but imagine being a member in PCD. Like legit your mic isn't even on and Nicole sings every single song on the album. I mean, even Beyonce threw Michelle a bone on every song.

Liam and Charlie have an 'off in the bedroom, wha?

What a Prince. He looked so good that day.

