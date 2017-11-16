Liam Payne explains that he and Charlie Puth had a "falsetto-off" when recording "Bedroom Floor"



• Laim traveled to Los Angeles where he met Charlie Puth in the studio. Explains that they became friends and are still friends today and will remains friends until "something happens that makes them not friends." So Bromotional.

• Points out that Charlie Puth is a great singer and does a lot of falsetto.

• Puth asked Payne if he wanted to change the key to "Bedroom Floor."

• Laim told him he would have a go at it and sung it as intended and that Charles was shook and got excited.

• They then had a falsetto-off in the studio to see who could sing the highest and could hit a high E above a middle C.


