is this and honey leftovers from sweet sexy savage or from an upcoming album? the song is alright. Reply

i think they're just random releases but she also insinuated that she's working on another album Reply

i like it Reply

its a cute b-side



nothing she's released has been as refreshing as you should be here tho Reply

I love her idc how messy she is Reply

She's currently in my good books for that lovely Sapphic anthem Honey and there she shall stay for the time being. Reply

I like her more upbeat music, like CRZY and Distraction. This song isn't bad, but nothing amazing either. I don't like the talking in the middle about the awards. Reply

Kehlani is so underrated, bless her. Reply

