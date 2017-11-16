Lego shaped actor Josh Hutcherson goes full frontal on his new show "Future Man"

I've watched the first episode. It made me laugh more than Last Man on Earth which has a similar humor. For example, I actually laughed once or twice versus not even laughing once during Last Man. The game playing is super janky and not how you actually play a game at all which I know every tv show ever just has a button smasher but I felt like they could have done so much better with that. We plan to give it another try with a few more episodes so it's not all bad. I turned Last Man off after 2 episodes because he's seriously gross and his personality is so off putting.