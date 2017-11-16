The Killers Dedicate "Be Still" to Manchester During Worldwide Tour + More Tour Highlights


The Killers are currently on the European leg of their sold out worldwide Wonderful Wonderful Tour. During their Manchester stop, the band performed the underrated and beautiful "Be Still" from their last release - Battle Born - and dedicated it to the Manchester victims and it was simply beautiful. Check it out and more below for other important tour highlights.













fuck me up bflow. fuck me up.

ONTD, are you a current ticket holder?

