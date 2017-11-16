The Killers Dedicate "Be Still" to Manchester During Worldwide Tour + More Tour Highlights
The Killers are currently on the European leg of their sold out worldwide Wonderful Wonderful Tour. During their Manchester stop, the band performed the underrated and beautiful "Be Still" from their last release - Battle Born - and dedicated it to the Manchester victims and it was simply beautiful. Check it out and more below for other important tour highlights.
fuck me up bflow. fuck me up.
ONTD, are you a current ticket holder?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
ONTD, are you a current ticket holder?
And may your efforts be your own
If you ever feel you can't take it anymore
Don't break character
You've got a lot of heart
Is this real or just a dream?
omg bb how insensitive could i be asking this question.
smh. they better add dates close to you or i will threaten to unstan.
Edited at 2017-11-17 03:42 am (UTC)
but if it comes to it i'll just travel to a festival this summer and make a vacay out of it
If I ever got a tattoo I’d want it with a lyric from be still
underrated and so good. i want this played at my ONTD funeral when banned and/or leave tbh.
why they would skip Mexico on this tour is beyond me. pendejos.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.