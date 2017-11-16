The Killers Dedicate "Be Still" to Manchester During Worldwide Tour + More Tour Highlights

brandon sounds amazing Reply

he truly does. ever since he quit smoking, drinking, drugs from the early days his voice has gotten a lot better. Reply

oh, LOL, i didn't even know he used to do all that. that's great! a healthy lifestyle helps with so many things Reply

ONTD, are you a current ticket holder?

bless 💖 i love be still sfm Reply

And may your limits be unknown

And may your efforts be your own

If you ever feel you can't take it anymore

Don't break character

You've got a lot of heart

Is this real or just a dream?







omg bb how insensitive could i be asking this question.



smh. they better add dates close to you or i will threaten to unstan.





but if it comes to it i'll just travel to a festival this summer and make a vacay out of it

but if it comes to it i'll just travel to a festival this summer and make a vacay out of it

"Be Still" has gotten me through a lot of tough shit. I'm so grateful for them and that song. Reply

Same. If I ever get the chance to meet Brandon I wanna tell him this. Reply

Too poor, no tickets Reply

I do have tickets \o/



If I ever got a tattoo I’d want it with a lyric from be still Reply

i loki hope they perform this one on their current tour.



underrated and so good. i want this played at my ONTD funeral when banned and/or leave tbh.

they didn't add dates for Mexico :( Reply

they better. like...they're in Mexico every other month.



why they would skip Mexico on this tour is beyond me. pendejos. Reply

MY dream is to hear Be Still live Reply

