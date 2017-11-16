ONTD Original: A look back Xena: Warrior Princess

Casting

Xena

Vanessa Angel was originally cast as Xena but had to drop out due to being ill and not being able to make it to the show. In turn they cast Lucy (F)Lawless who had already appeared in the show as a different character.



Vanessa went on to star in the tv adaption of Weird Science which ran for 5 seasons.

Gabrielle

Long before Lauren Conrad turned down a summer job in Paris for love, there was Sunny Doench. Sunny was the first choice to play Xena's sidekick Gabrielle but when she found out the show was being filmed in New Zealand she declined due to not wanting to leave her boyfriend in LA and pursuing a long distance relationship. No word on if the boyfriend put a ring on it.



Renee O'Conner ended up taking over the iconic role.



The Many Faces of Karl Urban

While Hercules/Xena were famous for reusing actors for different roles, Karl Urban has seemed to play the most characters in 1 show!



Karl is most well known for playing the famous Julius Caesar in both Hercules & Xena. He also went on to play Cupid, the offspring of Aphrodite and Ares for a number of episodes. His other two turns at playing different characters only lasted 1 episode each.

Pregnancy

From Bard to Badass

Time Jump

Twilight of the Gods

Callisto

Xena

Gabrielle