Every Snack I'm Packing for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | Karlie Kloss
This video isn't sponsored. These are all the foods I genuine love, recommend, and plan to eat while in Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.
Molly, my nutritionist and dietitian is the best at explaining the science behind the nutrition in these snacks. Enjoy!
- Instant Oatmeal w Flax
- Topbits
- Smooth Move / Everyday detox Tea
- GG's Crackers
- Trail mix (almonds, cashews, brazil nuts, dried mulberries & goji berries)
- Justin's Almond Butter
- Artisana Walnut and Cashew Butte
- Hu Kitchen Dark Chocolate
- RX Bars
- Aloha protein bars
- Super Greens Powder
- Mookie Cookie
- Mary's Gone Crackers
- Brad's Kale Chips
- Molly's Energy Bites
food post 🍡🍒
also, i want to try some of those snacks! the topbit bars sound good
the entire video was definitely some comedic relief i needed rn
Also, why do recipes online keep saying to make thai tea with condensed milk but restaurants always use half and half?
Anyway I guess this is the garbage you have to eat if you want to look like her
Have you tried just eliminating certain foods? Like figure out what you ate the day you felt sick & try them one at a time (like one a day with a few days break in between) to narrow it down.
I know it's just snack food and she'll probably have the main foods of the day be local foods, or at least some of them, but I found the "I normally like to try different foods while I travel buuuuuut..." is super underwhelming to me lol. Like, eating different is the best part of travelling imo.
And tbh a lot of models know their bodies really well, so sticking with foods they know helps and is really important. A few cm bloated can really affect girl's self-esteem during a job.
And if you're going to be walking a Victoria's Secret fashion show, you may want to stay balanced lmao