Every Snack I'm Packing for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | Karlie Kloss



This video isn't sponsored. These are all the foods I genuine love, recommend, and plan to eat while in Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show.

Molly, my nutritionist and dietitian is the best at explaining the science behind the nutrition in these snacks. Enjoy!


- Instant Oatmeal w Flax
- Topbits
- Smooth Move / Everyday detox Tea
- GG's Crackers
- Trail mix (almonds, cashews, brazil nuts, dried mulberries & goji berries)
- Justin's Almond Butter
- Artisana Walnut and Cashew Butte
- Hu Kitchen Dark Chocolate
- RX Bars
- Aloha protein bars
- Super Greens Powder
- Mookie Cookie
- Mary's Gone Crackers
- Brad's Kale Chips
- Molly's Energy Bites



