Every Snack I'm Packing for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | Karlie Kloss

ok but when a friend invites me to any sort of gathering i always ask if there will be snacks and/or food so i relate on a spiritual level to this post.

yeah tbh, with some friends you just have to ask whereas with other friends it's a given

the worst part about going from middle to high school was they no longer had snacks at the dances :(

a friend who invites you to a gathering where there is no food, is not a friend at all.

she looks a bit like jared.

also, i want to try some of those snacks! the topbit bars sound good

I mean, I'd also never fuck a Kushner and she's probably really into it so you're safe but YKWIM. If I were Karlie Kloss I'd track your IP, hunt you down and punch you in the face for saying I looked like Kompromat Kush.I mean, I'd also never fuck a Kushner and she's probably really into it so you're safe but YKWIM.

omg, this throwback. she's got a great body which isn't something kush can say, so hey! it's not all bad

genuinely fascinating

"being bloated is l i t e r a l l y the worst feeling in the world"



lmaoo the dramatics

lol irl @ "that flat belly feeling that you want" you only get with a flat stomach, but okay

lmaooo fr



the entire video was definitely some comedic relief i needed rn

Being bloated is actually pretty annoying lbr

Food post? ONTD, how bad is a yogurt parfait if it's just yogurt, jam and granola?





Also, why do recipes online keep saying to make thai tea with condensed milk but restaurants always use half and half?





not bad at all if you have the right kind of yogurt! i make mine with strawberries and mango chunks (when i get them) and those serve as natural sweeteners. i sometimes add maple syrup, too, if it's just yogurt, jam, and granola

Edited at 2017-11-17 03:25 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-17 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

oo I gotta try making it on my own. My local tea place makes some amazing yogurt parfait but I can't shell out $4 every time I want it tbh!

this is some bougie shit

from Karlie Kloss? say it ain't so

Imagine how expensive that shit is. Poor people can't buy ~artisana raw cashew butter~

I wish I had Karlie money to afford a personal nutritionist. I ate potluck food today and wanted to die for the rest of the afternoon and I cannot figure out my fucking triggers. I've done blood tests and breath tests so I guess the next step is to get a nutritionist but those are never covered by insurance.



Anyway I guess this is the garbage you have to eat if you want to look like her

Are you in Canada or the US? In Canada, I'm pretty sure you can consult with a dietician for free.

US, of course 🙄

.... I cannot figure out my fucking triggers.



Have you tried just eliminating certain foods? Like figure out what you ate the day you felt sick & try them one at a time (like one a day with a few days break in between) to narrow it down.

Have you tried taking probiotics a half an hour before you eat and then taking digestive enzymes with your meal? It can be very effective.

well I just finished my pint of Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Therapy so I guess we're all snacking healthily here

as if she eats any of them. girl bye

imagine being so hung up on your diet that you travel to another country bringing a shitload of snacks instead of just being shit there. i mean, i know her body is literally her breadwinner but c'mon, i'm sure they have healthy shit in shanghai, sis.

mte like imagine missing out on all that delicious food, eating different cuisines is one of the big pulls of traveling for me tbh!

yeah lol like the intro of her video is basically her saying she loves to try the local food of the countries she goes to but now she wants to take care of herself so she brings a shitload of local snacks (will that get through customs?)



I know it's just snack food and she'll probably have the main foods of the day be local foods, or at least some of them, but I found the "I normally like to try different foods while I travel buuuuuut..." is super underwhelming to me lol. Like, eating different is the best part of travelling imo.

Uhhhhh she's literally putting her body on display in a few days, she's saying she can eat salt until the cows come home after the VS fashion show

lol, mte. idk why people are being ott about her watching what she eats

hahaha every model I know who goes to China gains because of what's available and affordable at the same time. Every single model.



And tbh a lot of models know their bodies really well, so sticking with foods they know helps and is really important. A few cm bloated can really affect girl's self-esteem during a job.



And if you're going to be walking a Victoria's Secret fashion show, you may want to stay balanced lmao

also still side eye her for vacationing with ivanka and jared

I'm desperate for a chocolate cake. Got one from Paris Baguette but their stuff is never sweet enough

i dont let myself snack, i can never control myself

Her farts must be lethal

haha right? all that fiber though. she must go like 4x a day

Too much fiber constipates you tbh. Especially if you're not hydrating as often as you should be

My mouth dried up watching this video. Honestly I could never be happy in a job that requires me to stay stick thin and eat oats with flax and trail mix while foregoing that delicious AF Chinese food, even if it paid as much as karlie gets paid.

I would be looking forward for soup dumplings.

