ONTD Original: 10 Facts About Sex Icons Isabel Sarli and Zeudi Araya

These two bombshells were well-known for their lusty soft core films. Favored by certain directorsby special requestHailing from Argentina, Isabel captivated audiences in the genre called "sexploitation". She was called "" for all her sexy water scenes. She did not break into North America, but became a scandalous sensation in South America. She has since retired from acting.1) Most of her films were directed, written, and co-starred by her lover Armando Bo2) She and Armando filmed 27 movies together3) During that time, the censorship board in Argentina butchered Isabel's films4) Shy Isabel started drinking whiskey to get through all the nude scenes5) Named "Ambassador of Popular Argentine Culture" by former President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner6) First woman in Argentina to do frontal nudity on film7) She appeared in American Playboy magazine8) Her films were considered so outrageous that criminal charges were established and Armando sometimes spent a weekend in jail9) Scenes for Isabel's films were sometimes shot twice and she participated in a hunger strike battling censors.10) Arguably her most notable film is 1969's "Fuego"The Eritrean-Italian beauty became a star in blaxploitation films. She has also retired from acting, but continues work as a producer. One of the most notable black women in Italian films alongside Carla Brait, Laura Gemser, Beryl Cunningham, and Ines Pellegrino.1) Grew up speaking Italian due to Italy's colonization of Eritrea (Eritrea gained independence in 1991)2) Becoming Miss Ethiopia allowed her to travel to Italy3) She was only 16, but lied that she was 18 to participate in the beauty pageant4) Studied at the Institute Vittorio Bottego in Italy5) Model for painter Renato Guttuso6) Starred in a coffee ad7) Was a favorite of director Luigi Scattini8) Her films cause such a scandal that people in her country of origin complained to her father9) She met many industry connections at cafes in Italy.10) Starred in her final film "La Ragazza Fuori Strada" in 1973Two women who became more than just "hot bodies". They are a part of cinematic history.