[OLICITY] yin yang

Arrow 6x07 "Thanksgiving" promo


OLIVER AND FELICITY CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING WITH WILLIAM — Oliver (Stephen Amell) celebrates Thanksgiving with his family but the happy moment is interrupted. Meanwhile, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) returns to wreak havoc on the holiday. Gord Verheul directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Speed Weed (#607). Original airdate 11/23/2017.

source / source
Tagged: , ,