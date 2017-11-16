Arrow 6x07 "Thanksgiving" promo
OLIVER AND FELICITY CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING WITH WILLIAM — Oliver (Stephen Amell) celebrates Thanksgiving with his family but the happy moment is interrupted. Meanwhile, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) returns to wreak havoc on the holiday. Gord Verheul directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Speed Weed (#607). Original airdate 11/23/2017.
-joe will def be back for william in 6b
-i loved all the dyla scenes, i really missed lyla
-the final felicity/william/oliver scene was so great
-i was underwhelmed by the introduction of richard dragon