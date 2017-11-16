Sylvester Stallone Was Accused of Sexual Assault by a 16-Year-Old in 1986

Sylvester Stallone flatly denies the allegation https://t.co/R7pZJhCOxJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 16, 2017

* A 16-year-old autograph seeker told police in 1986 that she had been assaulted by Stallone and his bodyguard, Mike DeLuca, but later declined to prosecute because she said she was too "humiliated and ashamed" so the matter was dropped.dug up the police report, which characterized the girl as "crying and sobbing" as she recounted the incident in a Las Vegas hotel room. She told police that she originally consented to have sex with Stallone but he brought out DeLuca and she had not agreed to have sex with him. After the two men raped her, Stallone threatened to "beat her head in" if she told anyone.* Stallone's rep calls it a "ridiculous, categorically false story...At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter." DeLuca was killed by police after a minor traffic accident in 2013.