Lil Peep Fans Help Identify Woman Who Gave Rapper Lethal Drugs

el p was going off on people who were talking side ways about this earlier. 21 is way too young to die Reply

Thread

Link

i’m so sad about this. Idek him, but he’s only a year younger and it sucks that he was around ppl who encouraged his drug use when he needed help :-(



Edited at 2017-11-17 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this whole situation is really sad. the whole soundcloud rap scene needs help it seems Reply

Thread

Link

this



and I know a lot of these rappers are super young and on independent labels, but the grown ass adults who are facilitating this scene in whatever way need to really take a step back and think about what they're doing IMO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So sad. He was so young. Reply

Thread

Link

This is messing me up Reply

Thread

Link

I'm uneducated when it comes to pills, can you overdose on Xanax that easily?



Edited at 2017-11-17 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Very easily if mixed with alcohol or opiates. You can just stop breathing.



Edited at 2017-11-17 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, that's scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It depends on what else is in your system. Alcohol and benzos are deadly. Opiates and benzos will make your heart stop. I think you could die from benzos alone but you’d have to take a lot of them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Xanax was laced with fentanyl which is super potent and stronger than morphine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Xanax is probably the most dangerous prescription drug in terms of immediate danger upon ingestion. It's very, very powerful and it hits people really fucking hard, really fucking fast. I did crisis interventions for about a year and Xanax was consistently the drug that led to the most deaths with accidental ODs. It's hard to explain because Opiates have taken so much focus when it comes to drug culture and they are such a scourge on society but Benzos have always been the thing that scared me most because you can literally die in the withdrawal process. It's like alcohol but 10x as potent. Much of the time the difference between OD and death when it comes to Opiates is Xanax. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my doctor's son died from mixing them, she couldn't revive him. its genuinely scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like in this case, these were counterfeit pills mixed with fentynal, which is very easy to OD on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This girl wasn't the problem (im talking in a broad sense here). Everyone surrounding him failed him. Reply

Thread

Link

He was overdosing and his “friend” snapchatted that like it was a joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And his manager tweeting "i been expecting a call like this for a year" like....and during that time you didn't think to get off the fucking stage and get him some help? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his friend was probably high as fuck and clearly didn't realize he was actually dead up until after he posted the video. unless you deal with dead people on a daily basis it really isn't that obvious to just look at someone and know they're dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk how he thought he was sleeping bc like no one is that fucking pale and dead looking while sleeping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His friend said he heard him snoring and he was sleep when he snap chatted it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd imagine them being under the influence really clouded their judgement, but just in general I hope more people learn to recognize the signs someone is overdosing. With the opioid crisis the way it is, it's important.



My friend's little sister took drugs at some edm concert. Some in the group were familiar with what they were taking while others (like her) were not. Instead of taking her to the hospital they tried to just hope she'd sleep it off or something. She then continued to vomit, making noises and talking about cold she was. Then they moved her to another friend's house. Then finally they decided to take her to the hospital and by that time it was far too late. The hospital tried everything but her organs were already shutting down long before she reached the hospital. They said they were a mix of scared and naive. It turned out so deadly :( They were all 18, 19 and 20. Had no idea about the good samaritan act either. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All this shit is just sad. Reply

Thread

Link

whys it her fault tho? did she lace the drugs? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm very confused, how is it relevant who gave him the drugs? ultimately it was his choice to use them. Reply

Thread

Link

in america you can be prosecuted for distributing drugs that causes overdoses. i don't know the ins and outs of the statute though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but any drug can make you od depending one several factors/how much you take, does that apply to illegal drugs only? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It looks like she sold him some stuff with fentanyl in it and that's why he overdosed. You'd think he'd have a dealer who he trusted in his crew instead of buying from random fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Um. Are you serious right now? It's a crime to give someone drugs and if they die you can be held responsible. this isn't something new. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh all these young soundcloud rappers with face tats and shit just seem to be so....idk shit is sad. like i found out the gucci gang kid is fucking 17, it blows my mind. Reply

Thread

Link

The Gucci Gang kid is fascinating in the worst way. Boy has been posting videos of him having sex/getting head from grown women since he was 16. And he always looks way more barred out than any of the other ones, even Peep and Lil Xan. Honestly surprised he's still alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's someone with the name lil xan? ffs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc what a disaster. grown women? he's a fucking kid, good lord. failed on all levels Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What are pods and wax? Reply

Thread

Link

Wax is marijuana concentrate. Pods I can’t figure out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









looks kinda like this



u use a blow torch and nail or dab pen or w/e to smoke it idk what pods are but wax is super concentrated weed basicallylooks kinda like thisu use a blow torch and nail or dab pen or w/e to smoke it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad u asked cause this post is really showing me my age Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I accidentally saw the video circulating on twitter it was so fucked up especially the friend's reaction to it? Reply

Thread

Link

i saw it too w/o realising at first what it was and jesus. scary and so sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.

I saw it being described as “he just walked in and saw him”. To me it looked like he had been standing there and then staged this “joke” video. There is no way anyone would describe him as looking asleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I accidentally scrolled past a screencap of that & blocked it ASAP. Don't do that shit to people :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so fucked. His Instagram is insane & im sure he’s like one of 1000 Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr boy was SCREAMING for help but people found it funny and ‘relatable’

That video of him taking 6 xanax... scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link