Lil Peep Fans Help Identify Woman Who Gave Rapper Lethal Drugs
* Follow up to this post.
* Fans of deceased rapper Lil Peep are searching for a woman who may have given Peep the drugs he overdosed on.
* Goth Boi Clique member Mackned got in contact with a group of fan that could hook them up with drugs for the night.
* The woman, her brother, and her friend told Mackned that they would bring Xanax, joints, wax, and pods.
* It's thought that this were the drugs Lil Peep bragged about taking on Instagram hours before his death.
* The girl messaged out in a fan group chat that Lil Peep passed out from the drugs and wasn't responsive. She later admitted that she brought the drugs before removing herself from the group chat.
* Fans are now trying to doxx the girl so that the police can find her.
* She has allegedly been taken into custody.
I tried not to reveal the identify of the girl since that's not my place and twitter might have gotten the wrong person. But apparently she and her brother are famous fans and Peep has tweeted about them before. :(
Source: 1, 2
Edited at 2017-11-17 02:50 am (UTC)
and I know a lot of these rappers are super young and on independent labels, but the grown ass adults who are facilitating this scene in whatever way need to really take a step back and think about what they're doing IMO
Edited at 2017-11-17 02:56 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-17 02:58 am (UTC)
My friend's little sister took drugs at some edm concert. Some in the group were familiar with what they were taking while others (like her) were not. Instead of taking her to the hospital they tried to just hope she'd sleep it off or something. She then continued to vomit, making noises and talking about cold she was. Then they moved her to another friend's house. Then finally they decided to take her to the hospital and by that time it was far too late. The hospital tried everything but her organs were already shutting down long before she reached the hospital. They said they were a mix of scared and naive. It turned out so deadly :( They were all 18, 19 and 20. Had no idea about the good samaritan act either.
looks kinda like this
u use a blow torch and nail or dab pen or w/e to smoke it
I saw it being described as “he just walked in and saw him”. To me it looked like he had been standing there and then staged this “joke” video. There is no way anyone would describe him as looking asleep.
That video of him taking 6 xanax... scary.